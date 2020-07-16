Baleno-based Toyota Glanza recalled for potential fuel pump motor replacement

The Toyota Glanza is the most affordable car from the maker in India and is based on the Maruti Baleno. Maruti is also recalling the Baleno for a similar issue as both the cars are manufactured by MSIL.

By:Published: July 16, 2020 5:51 PM

After Maruti Suzuki announced a recall for its Baleno model yesterday, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has now recalled the Glanza. The Toyota Glanza is based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and is made by the latter. The total number of Toyota Glanza models recalled is 6,481. These cars were made between April 2 – October 16, 2019. The recall is for all variants that were sold during this time. Toyota dealers from where these cars were purchased will be calling the customers to come for the inspection. Customers can also contact Toyota on their toll-free number 1800-425-0001. The possible issue is with the fuel pump motor which could be faulty. If found faulty, this part will be replaced free of cost. This process should not take more than a couple of hours to be completed. Given the social distancing that needs to be observed, proper appointment as well as scheduled inspection is advised.

 

Also Read Maruti Baleno recalled

The Toyota Glanza is one of the highest-selling cars for the brand in the Indian market. It not only boasts a mild-hybrid powertrain but also comes with an automatic transmission. As far as features are concerned, they are the same as the Baleno. In fact, there is very little distinguishing the Baleno from the Toyota, except for perhaps the badges. The Glanza though is more affordable than the corresponding Baleno variants and has a longer warranty as well.

A source tells us Toyota customers who choose the Glanza, arent the ones who have come looking for a Liva replacement. In fact, these are all new or perhaps first time buyers who are assuaged with the Toyota badge on the grille. These customers are said to be aware that this is a Baleno underneath but that doesn’t faze them. The next product out of this synergy will be the new Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV. This one is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Gemopai electric scooters now with 3-year warranty: Additional benefits, details explained!

Gemopai electric scooters now with 3-year warranty: Additional benefits, details explained!

Hero Xtreme 200R modified as first-responder vehicle handed to health centres in Alwar

Hero Xtreme 200R modified as first-responder vehicle handed to health centres in Alwar

Hyundai Grand i10, Santro available with up to Rs 60,000 discount in July 2020

Hyundai Grand i10, Santro available with up to Rs 60,000 discount in July 2020

Role of dehumidification critical for safer electric vehicles and efficient manufacturing

Role of dehumidification critical for safer electric vehicles and efficient manufacturing

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot S.A merger entity named Stellantis: Now world's fourth-largest carmaker

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot S.A merger entity named Stellantis: Now world's fourth-largest carmaker

Nissan B-SUV (Magnite) revealed: Engine specs, features, expected price of Vitara Brezza challenger!

Nissan B-SUV (Magnite) revealed: Engine specs, features, expected price of Vitara Brezza challenger!

BharatBenz rolls out 1000th BS6 heavy duty truck: 1500 vehicles manufactured despite lockdown

BharatBenz rolls out 1000th BS6 heavy duty truck: 1500 vehicles manufactured despite lockdown

Audi RS 7 Sportback launched in India at Rs 1.94 crore: 48V mild-hybrid with 0-100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds

Audi RS 7 Sportback launched in India at Rs 1.94 crore: 48V mild-hybrid with 0-100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds

Nissan B-SUV Launch Today Live: Nissan B-SUV Price in India, Specs, Features, Mileage, Engine, Color Variants, Images

Nissan B-SUV Launch Today Live: Nissan B-SUV Price in India, Specs, Features, Mileage, Engine, Color Variants, Images

Jawa Perak deliveries to begin 20 July: Easy finance of 50% off on EMIs, zero down payment & more

Jawa Perak deliveries to begin 20 July: Easy finance of 50% off on EMIs, zero down payment & more

2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna: Variant-wise prices, features comparison

2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna: Variant-wise prices, features comparison

Mahindra mine-resistant vehicles to be used for UN Peacekeeping: Anand Mahindra lauds the 'Mean Machine'

Mahindra mine-resistant vehicles to be used for UN Peacekeeping: Anand Mahindra lauds the 'Mean Machine'

Ford introduces 6 months EMI Skip plan: Low rate of interest, last scheme date explained

Ford introduces 6 months EMI Skip plan: Low rate of interest, last scheme date explained

2020 MotoGP: Marc Marquez vs Alex Marquez for the first time at Grand Prix of Spain this Sunday!

2020 MotoGP: Marc Marquez vs Alex Marquez for the first time at Grand Prix of Spain this Sunday!

Ford EcoSport Titanium automatic variant launched: What's new in this sub-compact SUV

Ford EcoSport Titanium automatic variant launched: What's new in this sub-compact SUV

Confused with different speed limits across city? Delhi Police publishes speed chart

Confused with different speed limits across city? Delhi Police publishes speed chart

BGauss electric scooters' bookings start: Top features explained

BGauss electric scooters' bookings start: Top features explained

All-New Honda City launched in India: Verna, Ciaz rival priced at Rs 10.89 lakh

All-New Honda City launched in India: Verna, Ciaz rival priced at Rs 10.89 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider Plus sedan launched in India: More features than Rider variant at this price

Skoda Rapid Rider Plus sedan launched in India: More features than Rider variant at this price

Mahindra XUV300 beats international brands to become India's safest car in Global NCAP ratings

Mahindra XUV300 beats international brands to become India's safest car in Global NCAP ratings