Baleno-based Toyota Glanza recalled for potential fuel pump motor replacement

The Toyota Glanza is the most affordable car from the maker in India and is based on the Maruti Baleno. Maruti is also recalling the Baleno for a similar issue as both the cars are manufactured by MSIL.

After Maruti Suzuki announced a recall for its Baleno model yesterday, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has now recalled the Glanza. The Toyota Glanza is based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and is made by the latter. The total number of Toyota Glanza models recalled is 6,481. These cars were made between April 2 – October 16, 2019. The recall is for all variants that were sold during this time. Toyota dealers from where these cars were purchased will be calling the customers to come for the inspection. Customers can also contact Toyota on their toll-free number 1800-425-0001. The possible issue is with the fuel pump motor which could be faulty. If found faulty, this part will be replaced free of cost. This process should not take more than a couple of hours to be completed. Given the social distancing that needs to be observed, proper appointment as well as scheduled inspection is advised.

The Toyota Glanza is one of the highest-selling cars for the brand in the Indian market. It not only boasts a mild-hybrid powertrain but also comes with an automatic transmission. As far as features are concerned, they are the same as the Baleno. In fact, there is very little distinguishing the Baleno from the Toyota, except for perhaps the badges. The Glanza though is more affordable than the corresponding Baleno variants and has a longer warranty as well.

A source tells us Toyota customers who choose the Glanza, arent the ones who have come looking for a Liva replacement. In fact, these are all new or perhaps first time buyers who are assuaged with the Toyota badge on the grille. These customers are said to be aware that this is a Baleno underneath but that doesn’t faze them. The next product out of this synergy will be the new Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV. This one is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

