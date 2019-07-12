Balbir Singh Dhillon appointed as Head, Audi India as Rahil Ansari moves to a new global position

German luxury car manufacturer Audi has announced a change in its top-level management in India. Rahil Ansari, who has been at the helm of Audi India will now move to a new position at Audi headquarters, joining the company's finance division. There, he is going to take the position of Senior Director, Central Sales and Controlling (Global). Audi India's current Dealer Development head, Balbir Singh Dhillon, who has 23 years of experience in the automotive industry, has now been elevated to take the reigns of Audi India. He tenure as Head, Audi India will commence from September 1st 2019.

Michael Frisch Vice President Region Overseas AUDI AG said that Rahil’s contribution has been immense for Audi India. He was a true representative of Brand India at AUDI AG and has created the foundation for future success. The work he has done will provide the basis for a sustainable business and profitable network in India with new digital customer-centric activities. Rahil’s strong business acumen has been highly acknowledged in the HQ, which is why he has been offered such a senior position.”

Ansari, who joined Audi India on 1st February 2017 for his third stint said that “I firmly believe that the experience I have gained in India in my various stints has gone on to help me in my global assignments. If you are able to delight the Indian customer and navigate the Indian market complexities, you gain insights which are invaluable. While I am looking forward to my new stint, I will truly miss the great team and Audi India family with who I had some fantastic times. I have known Balbir closely over the years and am confident he will play a pivotal role in realising Audi’s objectives in the country,”

Commenting on Dhillon’s appointment Frisch said, “Balbir has been a part of the Audi team in India and Middle-East and we are confident that he will take the brand forward in India even as the market tries to buck external factors and grow. He brings with him a sound knowledge of the brand, the luxury segment and automotive sector spanning his 23 years of local and global experience, which bodes well for us.”

Dhillion said that “My singular focus will be on taking Audi ahead in a sustainable and profitable manner with delight for all our stakeholders in addition to customers. Rahil has already set in motion a new momentum for us and I look forward to building on that foundation as we move towards an era of electrification and digitalisation in India,”.