Bajaj Qute to finally go on sale: Government allows use of quadricycles as passenger vehicles

A new notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will allow quadricycles to be used as passenger vehicles. So far, quadricycles were only allowed for transport usage under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988. This comes rather as a good news for manufacturers like Bajaj Auto, which had been struggling to get Bajaj Qute quadricycle included as a passenger vehicle. The Qute will now finally go on sale in India and Bajaj Auto has been exporting it to some international markets.

Bajaj Qute comes with 216.6cc CNG and LPG engines and produces a peak power figure of 13.2 PS. It is capable of doing 70 kmph of top speed. The engine comes paired to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. It can carry four passengers at a time, including the driver.

A quadricycle the size of a three-wheeler but has four wheels and has a fully covered body like a car. The vehicle measures less than 3.6 metres in length, and cannot weigh more than 475 kg. The engine capacity for quadricycles is less than 800 cc.

Bajaj Qute explained in images

Since, the quadricycle has now entered the category of passenger vehicles, it will have to clear crash tests and meet BNVSAP safety norms and meet BSVI emission compatibility as well. There will be electric and hybrid versions of these vehicles eventually.

Bajaj claims the Qute can do 36 km to a litre of gasoline and emits 37% lesser carbon emission than the smallest car on sale in India. However, even with all these green features, the Qute is not road legal in India and hence it can not be sold.