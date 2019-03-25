Bajaj autorickshaws in UK! Ola UK launches Bajaj, Piaggio tuk-tuks

Managing Director of ride-hailing giant Ola Ben Legg had an interesting day at work last week when drove people around the city of Liverpool behind the wheel of a Bajaj Re autorickshaw. The taxi-app recently launched a fleet of Bajaj and Piaggio autorickshaws in Liverpool with an aim to overtake Uber as the region's top ride-hailing firm. People around the city saw brightly painted tuk-tuks with drivers wearing neon green jackets ferry passengers around. To celebrate its entry in the region, the Indian company offered rides free of charge around the Liverpool City Centre.

While Ola aims to challenge Uber on a global scale, it has said that its fleet will allow more choice to the customers and pay a larger share of the fare to the drivers compared to Uber.

“I have been driving passengers around the city today and have really enjoyed the chance to discuss the challenges that the community faces and how we can help with our new technology, Managing Director of Ola UK Ben Legg said, adding: “We are celebrating bringing more travel and employment choices to Liverpudlians with our ride-hailing app with the help of the community choir.”

Ola UK offered rides to passengers across the city free of charge on the first day of its operation

Introductory offers to celebrate Ola's entry in Merseyside includes 50% off for customers who download the app before the end of April. As part of its pledge to empower drivers, Ola says it offers the highest driver rates, charging 10% commission to black cabs, compared with 25% charged by competitors.

Ola was first launched in the UK in Cardiff in August 2018, followed by a launch in Bristol in October and then in Bath and Exeter in November. The launch Liverpool is the fifth for Ols UK and the start of its expansion in the North of England this year.