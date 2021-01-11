Badge engineering: Toyota sells over 46,000 units of Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Till the end of December 2020, about 39,000 units of the Glanza have been sold, and 7,000 units of the Urban Cruiser, according to TKM.

On June 6, 2019, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) forayed into the premium hatchback segment with the Glanza—the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and the first model exchanged under the global collaboration between Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor. On September 23, 2020, TKM launched the Urban Cruiser SUV—the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. A year and a half later, over 46,000 customers have bought these two cars.

Naveen Soni, senior vice-president, Sales & Service, TKM, says that, hopefully, by the end of January 2021, TKM will have sold over 50,000 units of both these models.

Even though the Indian customer knows that these are rebadged and re-engineered Maruti Suzuki cars, “she is able to enter the Toyota family at a lower price point,” adds Soni. “It means that there are thousands of customers who wanted to buy a Toyota from a Toyota dealership at that price point.”

“Most of them are first-time Toyota buyers,” says Soni.

At the same time, with over 46,000 units sold, TKM has developed a learning set needed to succeed in entry-level hatchback and SUV segments. “It has taught our dealers how to deal with this class of customers, and helped us gain insights into the growing premium hatchback and sub-4 metre SUV segment,” adds Soni.

