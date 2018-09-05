Babus seek more time for GPS Tracking of Government Vehicles as Kejriwal attempts to tighten screws on corruption: Here’s why!

Last month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal furthered his crusade against corruption in the government, this time, directing his attention towards vehicles in the government’s possession. Kejriwal claimed that government vehicles were being misused and asked the government to fit government vehicles with GPS trackers to ensure that they were accountable at all times. Kejriwal also said that many ministers in government were using more than one vehicle. This move would ensure more accountability and transparency, ultimately helping to curb redundant government spending. Currently, there are 5,000 vehicles in the government's possession including 600 private vehicles that have been rented to the various government agencies.

When this was announced, the Kejriwal government outlined a timeline for the installation in an order as August 24 asking the heads of the departments to ensure that no vehicle is allowed to run without GPS trackers after August and had sought a compliance report by September 1. In response to this, Additional chief secretary (General Administration Department) Manoj Parida has now written to the minister asking that for additional time for the installation process to be completed. According to Parida the herculean task of fitting 5000 vehicles with GPS trackers, would need to follow due process of tenders for the equipment. Not to mention, the directive would also require the setup of a control room to monitor these GPS tracking devices. To do all this, the GAD Chief Secretary has written to the minister asking for an extension of two months so that due process can be followed.

In addition, the government had also mentioned that they were working on a software, that would log the movement of the government vehicle and create a daily report of the vehicles travels. At this times there is no clarity on when this would be implemented. Despite that, It is a commendable on the part of the Kejriwal to seek accountability from ministers, although now we will have to wait for another two months before we can see this being implemented. Once implement this stands to potentially save a lot of money that the government provides for the maintenance and fueling of these vehicles.