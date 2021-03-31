Baahubali star Prabhas’ car collection now has this Lamborghini worth Rs 6 crore!

Prabhas, the actor who played the lead in the film Baahubali - the second highest-ever grossing film in the country - is no stranger to expensive and luxurious cars.

Mar 31, 2021

He’s best known for his role in the incredibly popular Baahubali, but our interest in him mostly revolves around the enviable collection of cars he has. Prabhas now has another one added to his prized possessions, the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster worth Rs 6 crore. The superstar from the South of India took delivery of his swanky new ride on his father Surya Narayan Raju’s birthday. And as you’d expect, photos of Prabhas with his new Lambo are viral across social media.

Lamborghini’s flagship convertible, the Aventador S Roadster comes powered by a massive 6.5-litre V12 that puts out 730 bhp at 8,400 rpm and 630 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It does 0-100 km/h in about three seconds and 0-200 km/h in just nine seconds. The top speed is 350 km/h. And on top of a strong spec sheet, the car is quite the eye candy finished in Arancio Argos paint scheme.

Like we said earlier, the actor who played the lead in the film Baahubali – the second highest-ever grossing film in the country – Prabhas is no stranger to expensive and luxurious cars. His garage also consists of Rolls-Royce Phantom VII, Land Rover Range Rover, BMW X3 and a Jaguar XJR.

In related news, in September last year, Prabhas gifted a Range Rover Velar worth Rs 73.3 lakh (ex-showroom) to his trainer Laxman Reddy – who is a former bodybuilder and also has the Mr World 2010 title under his belt.

