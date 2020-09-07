Baahubali actor Prabhas gifts this luxury SUV worth Rs 73 lakh to his gym trainer

Range Rover Velar is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Ingenium engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 177 hp and 365 Nm. Transmission is an eight-speed torque converter automatic unit that sends power to the four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system. Here is what all makes the Velar special!

Baahubali star Prabhas has recently gifted a Range Rover Velar luxury SUV to his gym trainer. The said vehicle is currently priced in India at Rs 73.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Prabhas’ gym trainer Laxman Reddy is a former bodybuilder and had won the Mr. World title back in the year 2010. Now coming to the vehicle itself and what makes it special! The Made-in-India Range Rover Velar was launched in the country last year at a starting price of Rs 72.47 lakh (ex-showroom) and the prices were increased later. Earlier, this SUV was available with both petrol and diesel engine options. However, later on, the company decided to sell the Velar in a petrol version only. Range Rover Velar is powered by a very capable 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Ingenium engine.

The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 177 hp and 365 Nm. Transmission is an eight-speed torque converter automatic unit that sends power to the four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system. The Range Rover Velar petrol can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds and gets bits like all-terrain progress control (ATPC) system that helps it tackle even the most challenging terrains with ease.

In terms of prime features, the Range Rover Velar petrol gets a meridian sound system along with a four-zone climate control, ambient, panoramic sunroof, premium leather interiors and cabin air ionisation. Moreover, the luxury SUV progresses over 20-inch wheels and gets premium LED headlights along with premium looking LED DRLs. Inside the cabin of the Range Rover Velar, you will find two integrated 10-inch screens and the interactive driver display lets you have access driving information and also active safety data.

