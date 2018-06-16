Avotors Shaman: A 8×8 Amphibious SUV that can drive on water For Rs 1.02 Crore

Thanks to the advent of electronic wizardry, there are quite a few cars that get by quite well in most off-road situations Jeeps, Land Rovers and even Toyota Fortuners can get through most places without much ado, but even they need to draw a line somewhere. If limitations aren’t a part of your vocabulary this bespoke Russian SUV might be right up your alley. Called the Avotors Shaman, this 8X8 wheel drive super-truck is capable of proving its dominion in both land and water with very little that can stand in its way. All that in a shell that is about the size of two Range Rovers attached to 8 gigantic wheels. Considering all of that the $150,000 USD(Rs 1.02 Crore) price tag doesn’t sound too bad.
For the land, the Shaman get all-independent suspensions on all eight wheels, and massive 450 mm ground clearance meaning that it could quite literally get you over any obstacle. In the water, the e the Shaman (when properly equipped) can simply roll on into a body of water and keep on chugging. One of the options is a propeller not something you might find in the extensive options package of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
For its size, the Shaman is no slouch, but it won’t be in the record books anytime soon either. Power is provided by an Iveco 3.0-liter 4-cylinder turbodiesel. It produces 146 horsepower and a respectable 352 Nm of torque. Although thanks to the 264 litre fuel tank Range anxiety is not likely to be much. Although, Fuel up bills might look like a down-payment for a small car.
The Shaman is also capable of towing 12 tonnes, The transfer case. is a two-step setup with a five-way lockable differential boasting connectable bridges for the different axles, which in english means that its really, really good at getting the power down. . It also has a crab mode if you need to walk the Shaman sideways, and a thrust mode to swing the truck through tighter turns.
