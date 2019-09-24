Avoid these driving habits that can harm your vehicle in the long run

There are some instances where your daily driving habits can lead to a significant impact on the longevity of your car and its components. Sometimes, even experienced drivers make these mistakes that may cause unnecessary wear and tear on their vehicle. Here are some of these habits that you should avoid as they may lead to mechanical failure in the long run. Read below and check if you practice any of these habits, try and stop them as soon as you can consciously. And here’s why.

Resting on the Knob

Some drivers tend to drive with one hand resting on the gear lever. This places weight on the transmission’s bushings and synchronises that leads to internal wear. Always keep both of your hands on the steering wheel and only take one hand off when you need to shift gears and place back on the steering wheel when you’re done.

Apply Parking Brake

When parked, it is always a good practice to engage your handbrake. Some people leave their manual cars in gear, or in ‘P’ with automatic gearboxes. This puts weight on the cog or small piece of metal in the automatic gearbox which will eventually wear out and lead to complete failure over time. Using your handbrake along with it will reduce that stress on the components which are expensive to repair. A worn brake pad is easier to replace and costs much less.

Loaded Trunk

The heavier your car - the more load your engine will have to pull. Additional stress on the engine will affect your fuel economy by making it less efficient. Clear out any unnecessary cargo from your car and keep only the essentials. Give your interior and your boot a thorough cleaning as the stress from extra weight also causes wear on your brakes, suspension and your transmission.

Small refuel amounts

Modern cars use fuel pumps which are cooled by being submerged in fuel. But sometimes your budget may not be able to accommodate a full tank every time, leaving some drivers to fill small quantities at a time. It is a good practice to keep at least a quarter of a tank of fuel at all times as lack of fuel in the reservoir can cause the pump to fail from overheating, leading to expensive repairs further down the road.

Riding the Clutch

Some drivers tend to drive with their left foot on the clutch pedal or even keep their clutch engaged with the car in gear at traffic lights. Riding the clutch causes its surfaces to graze against each other and leads to premature wear on your clutch by damaging the pressure plate, eventually resulting in sudden clutch failure. You must only engage the clutch when you have to change gear.

Hard Starts & Stops

While hard acceleration can provide a momentary adrenaline boost, it uses significantly more fuel than accelerating gradually. Additionally, while sudden stops may be necessary for certain situations, it does cause your brake pads and rotors to fade much faster. Also repeated hard braking can cause them to overheat and lose bite eventually, till they cool down. Sometimes if the temperatures of the brake discs can get too hot, it can even lead to warping of the disc itself. Plan your acceleration and braking by looking farther ahead and assessing the traffic to apply smoother acceleration and braking inputs.