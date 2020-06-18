Avis India kicks off pick & drop shuttle service for office-goers with new sanitization protocols

Avis Secure Shuttle Service lets a commuter choose a travel distance of 15-45 km on a daily basis. The announcement comes soon after Avis India resumed its self-drive and chauffeur-driven services across 19 cities last month.

Jun 18, 2020

Avis car rental office shuttle

Avis India, a service provider in car hire & lease and fleet management, today announced the launch of its Secure Shuttle service for customers and office-goers looking for a pick and drop to and from work during the post-lockdown COVID-19 era. The Secure Shuttle Service is accessible across India, where Avis is present in Agra, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Rishikesh, Shimla, Udaipur, and Vadodara. The announcement comes soon after Avis India resumed its self-drive and chauffeur-driven services across 19 cities last month.

The Secure Shuttle Service allows a commuter to choose a travel distance between 15-45 km on a daily basis and also has special packages for its daily commuters, traveling from home to the workplace and vice-versa.

Avis India has stated that it has improved its safety protocols and is sanitizing its vehicles on a daily basis, while paying more attention to high-contact surfaces, both inside and outside of the car, such as seats, steering wheels, and door handles.

All Avis chauffeurs are mandated to wear face masks at all times. Employees, chauffeurs, and customers are scanned with infrared thermometers at the main gate itself. Anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 is not allowed to enter Avis premises.

We believe renting a vehicle will be an attractive alternative to other forms of transportation as travel activities resume. We have enhanced our cleaning protocols, including utilizing disinfectant effective against human coronavirus, including novel pathogens such as the one responsible for COVID-19, Sunil Gupta, MD & CEO, Avis India, said.

