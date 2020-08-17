Avis India now lets you rent a brand new car for 12 months: Launches AVIS Flexi 12

Avis India has enhanced its safety and cleaning protocols, sanitizing its vehicles after every use. Particular attention is paid to high-contact surfaces, both inside and outside of the car, such as seats, steering wheel, door handles.

By:Updated: Aug 17, 2020 1:22 PM

Avis India today announced the launch of its new service called AVIS Flexi 12 which allows customers to rent a brand new car for at least a period of 12 months. Avis explains that the service will let a customer keep a new car of their choice. The car will be registered for a private number plate in the name of Avis. The car rental points out the Flexi 12 will provide exclusivity to the customer for the entire duration, unlike subscription-based car rental under which the car may change hands from one to another. The service lets the customer experience a new car for a year without having to pay a down payment and swap to another car at the end of their term or choose to extend the subscription.

Avis Flexi 12 includes a set of services that can be accessed through the online portal. These services include maintenance, servicing and repair that covers tyres and batteries, pick and drop facilities, replacement car, stay new plan, along with 24/7 Emergency Roadside Assistance.

The third option for the customer besides extending a subscription or swapping for another car is that they can buy the car they like. For more details, visit the service provider’s official website: avislease.in/flexi.

Also read: How car rental could be your new safety move against COVID-19

The launch of Flexi 12 supports Avis’s commitment to providing a safe personal mobility experience to its customers, especially at a time when there is a radical shift in the choice of mobility. Avis is following stringent safety and cleaning protocols, including utilising disinfectant effective against the coronavirus.

Avis India has also launched Avis Secure Shuttle service corporate employees, travelling a distance of 15 to 45 km on a daily basis during the post lockdown COVID-19 era when public transport has not been brought back on track yet.

