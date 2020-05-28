Avis self-drive cars can now be rented in 8 cities: Chauffeur-driven service active in 19 cities

Avis India has resumed its services across all of its touchpoints across the country following ease in lockdown restrictions. The company has said that the self-drive car service will begin in eight cities, including the national capital.

Avis India car rental service provider today announced the resumption of its self-driving car service as well as chauffeur-driven car service across 19 cities, following the new government guidelines under which lockdown restrictions have been eased. For Avis’ self-drive car rental service, operations will begin again in eight cities including Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida. Besides this, Avis also has chauffeur-driven vehicle service which will be active in 19 cities including Agra, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. Avis India has assured that all of its vehicle fleets are being sanitised every day to ensure the safety of both its drivers and customers.

Avis expects to see a significant spike in demand for personal mobility post lockdown, and resuming its self-drive car and chauffeur-driven vehicle services will empower the customers for a safe travel experience, Sunil Gupta, MD & CEO, Avis India said.

In the wake of COVID-19, Avis has enhanced its cleaning protocols, including utilising disinfectants that protect customers and employees against pathogens. The primary focus has always been and remains the health and well-being of our employees, chauffeurs, and customers, he added.

Avis India is carrying out sanitization of all of its vehicles on a daily basis with a special emphasis on high-contact surfaces on the inside and out, such as seats, steering wheel, and door handles. Avis has also made it mandatory for all drivers to wear masks at all times.

People are scanned with infrared thermometers at the main gate itself, including company employees, chauffeurs, and customers. Anyone with potential symptoms is barred from entering the compound to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

Avis India is a joint venture between Avis Budget Group Inc. and The Oberoi Group with a fleet of over 8000 cars across the country with a network extending across 50 stations in 19 cities. These are Agra, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Rishikesh, Shimla, Udaipur, and Vadodara.

