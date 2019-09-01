Avan Motors to come up with a new offering at the Pune Motor Show 2010

The Pune Motor Show, in its first year, is expected to attract a fairly large number of applicants. We spoke with an official, who on the conditions of anonymity told us that till now Honda, Toyota, Maruti and few others are participating. Among the motorcycle makers, there will be Hero, Bajaj, Honda amongst others. There will also be a fair representation from the electric world and this includes Revolt Motors as well as Avan Motors. While the former will introduce its RV400/RV300 to the Pune audience, Avan will focus on a new offering for the country. It is said to be a higher capacity scooter but other details are being with-held. The Pune Motor Show 2019 starts from September 20 and will end on Sept 22, 2019. It will be held at the Deccan college ground, Yerwada, Pune.

The Pune Motor Show will have more than 50 stalls demonstrating their wares. Moreover, there are special benefits to those who book directly from these stalls. The Pune Motor Show organisers are going to hand out holiday packages amongst other benefits to car buyers as well as discounts on the vehicles. A buyer can also directly interact with the senior management of a particular vehicle company. The source says that this will boost the dwindling economy and may also bring the automotive sector some relief.

Organisers have divided the Pune Motor Show area into a new automobiles display zone, a test drive zone, vintage vehicles, auction as well as adventure zones. Auto accessory makers will also be present and so will be heavy vehicle manufacturers. The cost of tickets for visitors is a nominal Rs 100/person.