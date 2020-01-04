Automotive technology at CES 2020: Hyundai, Toyota & more

For many years now, the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas has been the place where global automotive companies showcase the future capabilities of their vehicles. This year, at CES 2020 starting from January 7, one can expect to see the latest and greatest in self-driving vehicles, concept cars, connected vehicles and emerging automotive trends.

Hyundai: The South Korean company will present its vision for human-centred future cities through smart mobility solutions at CES 2020. It will unveil its first concept Personal Air Vehicle (PAV) as part of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) landscape. The use of airspace is expected to alleviate road congestion and give back quality time to city commuters. While PAV is a vehicle for air transportation, UAM is an ecosystem that utilises PAVs. Hyundai will also display its Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV)—a highly customisable concept with autonomous driving feature.

Toyota: The Japanese carmaker will reveal more of its new Mobility Ecosystem Strategy. There will be visual depiction of Toyota’s ecosystem plans along with mobility products including e-Palette, micro-Palette, LQ and Walking Area BEVs.

Honda: The Japanese auto major will preview a mobility ecosystem forecast for the year 2035 and beyond, with fully autonomous vehicles, shared autonomous mobility, and an aerial mobility infrastructure. It will also display its Augmented Driving Concept—to address the cultural transition to autonomous vehicles. In the autonomous future, Honda believes customers will be able to enjoy mobility in new ways when freed from the responsibility of driving. At the same time, customers may still want to experience the emotion and thrill of driving.

Byton: This Chinese all-electric vehicle automotive brand is expected to display its solutions, including the platform called M-Byte, the electric SUV. New possibilities of this platform will be revealed during CES 2020.

At the same time, it’s not just car companies that will be at CES, there will also be micro-mobility vehicles such as electric bikes, scooters and even skateboards.