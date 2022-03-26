Automatic discord: Tata Altroz DCA vs i20, Jazz, Baleno and Glanza

Here’s how the newly-launched Tata Altroz DCA fares against other automatic premium hatchbacks in terms of pricing and mechanical specifications.

The premium hatchback segment clocks more units every month than the much-hyped compact SUV space. Like the latter, there are a slew of contenders in the premium hatchback fight. The newest introduction is in the form of the Tata Altroz DCA. However, the Altroz has been on sale for two years now, and it has now received an automatic gearbox. Therefore, it is important to understand how it fares against its rivals – Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, and Toyota Glanza.

More value for money

The Altroz DCA starts from Rs. 8.10 lakh onwards and tops out at Rs. 9.90 lakh. The Hyundai i20’s automatic range is priced from Rs. 8.90 lakh and goes up to Rs. 11.48 lakh. Talking of the Jazz, its automatic variants retail in a price range of Rs. 8.81 lakh to Rs. 9.95 lakh.

Model Tata Altroz DCA Hyundai i20 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Toyota Glanza Honda Jazz Price Rs. 8.10 – 9.90 lakh Rs. 8.90 – 11.48 lakh Rs. 7.69 – 9.49 lakh Rs. 7.79 – 9.69 lakh Rs. 8.81 – 9.95 lakh

The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno’s automatic trim has a base price of Rs. 7.69 lakh, while its top-spec automatic trim retails for Rs. 9.49 lakh. It is the most affordable offering of the lot. Its Toyota-badged iteration, on the other hand, has a starting price of Rs. 7.79 lakh. The top-spec Glanza with the automatic transmission is priced at Rs. 9.69 lakh. All of these prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

Mechanical specifications

The Tata Altroz DCA is offered with the 1.2L NA petrol motor that develops 84.8 bhp and 113 Nm of max output. The transmission on the Altroz is a dual-clutch automatic with a wet clutch that is specially designed for the Indian environment. Other engine options of Altroz continue to sell with the manual unit. The Hyundai i20 is offered with two choices of automatic transmissions – CVT and DCT. The former is offered with the 1.2L naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol motor, whereas the DCT unit comes paired to the 1.0L turbocharged petrol unit.

Model Tata Altroz DCA Hyundai i20 Hyundai i20 Turbo Maruti Suzuki Baleno Toyota Glanza Honda Jazz Displacement 1.2L 1.2L 1.0L 1.2L 1.2L 1.2L Power 84.8 bhp 86.7 bhp 118 bhp 88.7 bhp 88.7 bhp 88.7 bhp Torque 113 Nm 114 Nm 172 Nm 113 Nm 113 Nm 110 Nm Gearbox 6-speed DCA CVT 7-speed DCT 5-speed AMT 5-speed AMT CVT

Moving over to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza, they come mated to an AMT box. The engine on duty here is the renowned 1.2L K-Series motor that belts out 88.7 bhp of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. The Honda Jazz, on the other hand, is on sale with a peak power output of 88.7 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque.

