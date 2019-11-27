Automakers in India not keen on research or innovative products, says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, minister for road, transport and highways, has been the driving force behind pushing automakers in India. More often than not, he has been asking them to start working on alternate source of fuel, reduce oil import and to localise as much as possible. The Indian government, according to Gadkari, is conducive to suggestions and wants to help automakers build a sustainable eco-system here. On the sidelines of the NuGen Mobility Summit today, Gadkari though expressed disappointment that automakers in India are not keen on new research. He cited the example of Brazil, which has a lower GDP than India and yet automakers are flooding that market with flex-fuel vehicles. Gadkari, jokingly, also mentioned that Hyundai has a high share of flex-fuel vehicles there and it is high time that the automaker did something about it here. The automakers have a few successful product and they are keen to just promote it in India. The research part, Gadkari joked, ends there.

Gadkari also said that when the plans of BS-VI were first discussed with automakers, they were reticent. However, it was the need of the hour as pollution was at an all-time high, especially in places like Delhi. BS-VI fuel, used in compatible vehicles, will reduce emissions by up to 60 per cent. That is definitely a significant number and something which definitely cannot be ignored or shunned.

While ending his speech, Gadkari also congratulated the Indian automakers on complying with the new norms. He also stressed on the fact that alternative fuel sources or ones wherein we dont have to import, need to be implemented. For example, ethanol-powered vehicles. Bio-CNG too is a good option given that it is made from waste material. Gadkari concluded by saying that we as a country have a huge wealth of knowledge and because our population is high, there is greater waste being generated too. Combining knowledge and waste to make wealth should be promoted.