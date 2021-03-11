Auto sector set for double-digit volume growth next fiscal: Crisil

Strong balance sheets and liquidity helped Crisil-rated OEMs sustain stable credit profiles despite demand volatility in the past two fiscals.

By:March 11, 2021 8:11 AM

After two years of sluggishness, the country’s automobile sector is set to post double-digit growth next fiscal, supported by improving economic growth and personal incomes. Passenger vehicles (PVs), two-wheelers (2Ws) and commercial vehicles (CVs) are expected to see 23-25%, 18-20% and 34-36% volume growth, respectively, next fiscal, compared with contractions of 3-5%, 12-14% and 19-21%, respectively, in the current fiscal, according to Crisil Ratings.

Pushan Sharma, associate director, Crisil Research, said: “Our analysis of 800 listed companies shows salary cuts made in the first quarter of this fiscal have largely been restored by the manufacturing sector, while the IT sector is continuing to offer raises. Consequently, the sentiment among urban consumers, who account for a crucial 65% of PV sales and 40% of 2W sales, has improved. This, and buoyancy in rural income, augur well.”

Additionally, the increase in the cost of acquisition of PVs and 2Ws (including insurance, registration, down-payment, and ex-showroom price) next fiscal will be moderate at 3-4% compared with a combined 8-11% rise in fiscals 2020 and 2021. That, along with new model launches and the quest for safe personal transport options will stoke demand for PVs and 2Ws.

Crisil said the demand for CVs is expected to be stronger next fiscal, riding on a significantly low base, improving economic activity since the third quarter of this fiscal, and government thrust on road infrastructure. The gradual reopening of schools and offices and pick-up in the retail sector will support demand for buses and light CVs, respectively.

The CV segment, which depends heavily on financing, hard-braked as financiers lowered loan-to-value after a plunge in freight demand after the onset of the pandemic squeezed the cash flows of fleet operators. Further, only a third of the interest rate reduction has been passed on by lenders to fleet operators, leaving them chary of spending on replacements, it said.

Since the third quarter of this fiscal, however, all three original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segments have seen their sales volume reach and even surpass pre-Covid-19 levels, and the recovery should be sharper next fiscal. But given the low base of the past two fiscals, volumes across segments are unlikely to reach the previous peak seen in fiscal 2019.

Crisil rates ten OEMs in the PV, 2W and CV segments, which account for 60-70% of the sector’s capacity. The operating margins of OEMs, which averaged between 12-14% for four years through fiscal 2019, saw a 300-400 basis points decline in fiscals 2020 and 2021 due to weak sales. The steepest fall was in the CV segment, given its relatively faster decline in volumes, followed by PVs and 2Ws.

Sameer Charania, director, Crisil Ratings said, “Operating margins of OEMs could rebound to almost 2019 levels next fiscal despite rising commodity and freight rates because the increase in cost will be offset by higher volume and price hikes. OEMs had raised prices this January and another hike is likely in the near term.”

Strong balance sheets and liquidity helped Crisil-rated OEMs sustain stable credit profiles despite demand volatility in the past two fiscals. These OEMs have low or nil debt, and significant surplus liquidity (over `1 lakh crore as of March 31, 2020). Some also benefit from the strong financial flexibility of their parent. Consequently, credit profiles have been largely stable and no Crisil-rated OEM has been downgraded since April 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

More powerful 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched: Price, specs, features, all details

More powerful 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched: Price, specs, features, all details

Upcoming car launches in India in March 2021: An all-electric SUV, a high-end Made-in-india Jeep & more!

Upcoming car launches in India in March 2021: An all-electric SUV, a high-end Made-in-india Jeep & more!

Audi electric SUVs finally coming to India: E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launch in 2021 H1

Audi electric SUVs finally coming to India: E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launch in 2021 H1

Fabulous offer: Jawa motorcycle accessories at half the price this March

Fabulous offer: Jawa motorcycle accessories at half the price this March

Technological trends transforming automotive manufacturing: What to expect in 2021

Technological trends transforming automotive manufacturing: What to expect in 2021

Addressing global supply chain issues: How India can be an EV manufacturing powerhouse

Addressing global supply chain issues: How India can be an EV manufacturing powerhouse

Honda CB350RS deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features and more

Honda CB350RS deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features and more

BMW M340i launched: Quickest made-in-India 387hp car priced at Rs 62.9 lakh

BMW M340i launched: Quickest made-in-India 387hp car priced at Rs 62.9 lakh

Exclusive: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch in Mid-May: Larger, Smarter, Safer

Exclusive: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch in Mid-May: Larger, Smarter, Safer

Ford EcoSport SE variant launched: New design, puncture kit and more

Ford EcoSport SE variant launched: New design, puncture kit and more

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch on March 16: Changes explained

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch on March 16: Changes explained

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona electric, Elantra

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona electric, Elantra

Yulu to deploy Bajaj electric scooters by end-2021: E-scooter fleet to go up to 50,000

Yulu to deploy Bajaj electric scooters by end-2021: E-scooter fleet to go up to 50,000

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black, Rocket 3 GT Triple Black limited editions unveiled: Here's what's new!

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black, Rocket 3 GT Triple Black limited editions unveiled: Here's what's new!

Volvo XC40 Recharge bookings to open in India in June: All-electric luxury SUV deliveries in October

Volvo XC40 Recharge bookings to open in India in June: All-electric luxury SUV deliveries in October

World's highest hill climb on KTM 390 Adventure: Ashish Raorane sets record from Batal to Kunzum La

World's highest hill climb on KTM 390 Adventure: Ashish Raorane sets record from Batal to Kunzum La

Car rental, leasing gets more convenient! Avis CARe launched with roadside assistance, legal assistance and more

Car rental, leasing gets more convenient! Avis CARe launched with roadside assistance, legal assistance and more

Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 India prices leaked: To cost more than Kawasaki Ninja 1000

Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 India prices leaked: To cost more than Kawasaki Ninja 1000

BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

Upcoming Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser continues testing: More details leaked in new video

Upcoming Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser continues testing: More details leaked in new video