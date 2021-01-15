Auto sales rise near 11% in October-December 2020

On sales outlook, Ayukawa said while the industry expected 2021 to be better than 2020, it remained tough to predict the future with the pandemic still there.

By:January 15, 2021 8:14 AM
Car registrations vehicle sales

Although sales of passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers grew in December as also in the October-December quarter, April-December saw virtually every segment of the auto sector report a year-on-year decline. Sales of PVs dropped to a 10-year low during the nine-month period.

“We are at a seven-year low in the two-wheeler segment and a ten-year low in PVs. We are behind ten years in the commercial vehicle segment and 20 years for three-wheelers. This means the auto industry will have to work hard to regain better volumes and business health,” Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) president Kenichi Ayukawa told reporters in a virtual press conference on Thursday. Ayukawa said 2019-20 fiscal had been a year of big de-growth for the auto industry, so using it as the base to calculate percentage growth for the current fiscal would be misleading.

“The sales growth we saw during October-December quarter of the current fiscal contains some of the pent up demand from the first quarter, so standalone sales performance of the third quarter may not be a true reflection of the industry’s overall sales,” Ayukawa said, adding that instead, cumulative sales from April-December 2020 would better reflect the market pulse.

During the October-December quarter, passenger vehicle sales increased 14.44% y-o-y and two-wheeler sales rose 13.37%. However, commercial vehicle sales saw a dip of 1.12%. Vehicle sales across categories rose by 10.61%.
However, the nine-month period of April-December shows a contrasting scenario. PV sales was down by 16.06%, two-wheeler sales saw a decline of 22.63% and CV sales witnessed a decline of 37.23%. Vehicle sales across categories declined by 24%.

