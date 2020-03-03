Auto sales remain low in February 2020: Companies across segments reported lower numbers

Some disruption for manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra has also come about due to outbreak of coronavirus as they source certain components from China.

By:Updated: March 3, 2020 4:10:42 AM
Automobile Sales: hyundai's vehicle sales down by 10 pc, mahindra and mahindra records 42 pc decrease in vehicle salesImage: Reuters

Auto sales continued to decline in February with companies across segment reporting lower numbers underlining that the market is yet to recover. Apart from lower demand, sales continue to be impacted as manufacturers are aligning their stocks ahead of the transition to BS-VI norms from April 1 due to which they have been despatching lesser vehicles to dealers. Some disruption for manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra has also come about due to outbreak of coronavirus as they source certain components from China.

The country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), reported an year-on-year decline of 1.6% to 1,36,849 units in the domestic market. Similarly, sales of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) in the domestic market fell 7.2%. Sales of commercial vehicles also saw a steep decline with Ashok Leyland reporting a 39% decline in domestic sales. Similarly, Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle sales saw a drop of 35%. Among two-wheelers, TVS Motor Company’s domestic sales fell 26.72% to 1,69,684 units, while Bajaj Auto saw its domestic sales fall 21% Y-o-Y to 1,46,876 units. For Hero MotoCorp, the decline was 17% to 4,98,242 units.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 2 Review: Best thing to happen for F1 since season 1

Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 2 Review: Best thing to happen for F1 since season 1

Kia India registers highest sales in February: Seltos highest-selling SUV for second consecutive month

Kia India registers highest sales in February: Seltos highest-selling SUV for second consecutive month

EXCLUSIVE: TVS XL100 BS6 launched and the price difference is shocking

EXCLUSIVE: TVS XL100 BS6 launched and the price difference is shocking

2020 Hyundai Creta dual-tone interior revealed: Bookings open online as well

2020 Hyundai Creta dual-tone interior revealed: Bookings open online as well

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X BS6 launched: Price, variants, features explained

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X BS6 launched: Price, variants, features explained

February 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj exports surpass domestic sales as company reports 5% decline

February 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj exports surpass domestic sales as company reports 5% decline

TVS two-wheeler sales decline by 17.4 percent in Feb 2020: BS6 vehicle production affected by coronavirus

TVS two-wheeler sales decline by 17.4 percent in Feb 2020: BS6 vehicle production affected by coronavirus

Honda Unicorn BS6 compared with BS4 model and new features explained

Honda Unicorn BS6 compared with BS4 model and new features explained

Hyundai India sales decline by 10%: Sells 48,910 units in February 2020

Hyundai India sales decline by 10%: Sells 48,910 units in February 2020

BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review | Now in the best version of itself

BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review | Now in the best version of itself

BS6 compliant Jawa, Forty-Two launched at a higher price in India

BS6 compliant Jawa, Forty-Two launched at a higher price in India

Tata, Mahindra, MG India production hit by Coronavirus: Slow supply from China leads to sales decline

Tata, Mahindra, MG India production hit by Coronavirus: Slow supply from China leads to sales decline

2020 Formula E: DS Techeetah dominates Marrakesh, challenging e-prix for Mahindra Racing

2020 Formula E: DS Techeetah dominates Marrakesh, challenging e-prix for Mahindra Racing

Revolt RV400 electric bike gets costlier: Here's how much!

Revolt RV400 electric bike gets costlier: Here's how much!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unveil in March: What to expect from Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25 rival!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unveil in March: What to expect from Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25 rival!

TVS iQube First Ride Review: TVS' second innings in electric scooter territory looks a promising one!

TVS iQube First Ride Review: TVS' second innings in electric scooter territory looks a promising one!

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review | Hits & Misses

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review | Hits & Misses

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review: Much Improved but...

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review: Much Improved but...

F1 2020: Vettel fastest in pre-season testing as Hamilton encounters engine trouble

F1 2020: Vettel fastest in pre-season testing as Hamilton encounters engine trouble

Hyundai shuts down production in Korea: Plant worker tests positive for Coronavirus

Hyundai shuts down production in Korea: Plant worker tests positive for Coronavirus