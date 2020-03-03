Auto sales remain low in February 2020: Companies across segments reported lower numbers

Some disruption for manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra has also come about due to outbreak of coronavirus as they source certain components from China.

Image: Reuters

Auto sales continued to decline in February with companies across segment reporting lower numbers underlining that the market is yet to recover. Apart from lower demand, sales continue to be impacted as manufacturers are aligning their stocks ahead of the transition to BS-VI norms from April 1 due to which they have been despatching lesser vehicles to dealers. Some disruption for manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra has also come about due to outbreak of coronavirus as they source certain components from China.

The country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), reported an year-on-year decline of 1.6% to 1,36,849 units in the domestic market. Similarly, sales of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) in the domestic market fell 7.2%. Sales of commercial vehicles also saw a steep decline with Ashok Leyland reporting a 39% decline in domestic sales. Similarly, Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle sales saw a drop of 35%. Among two-wheelers, TVS Motor Company’s domestic sales fell 26.72% to 1,69,684 units, while Bajaj Auto saw its domestic sales fall 21% Y-o-Y to 1,46,876 units. For Hero MotoCorp, the decline was 17% to 4,98,242 units.

