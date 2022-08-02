Auto Sales July 2022: Maruti Suzuki India sales up by 8.28% despite lower SUV sales

Sales to other OEMs and demand for Eeco vans offset the decline in Maruti Suzuki’s July SUV sales.

Maruti Suzuki India’s July sales came in at 175,916 vehicles, up 8 per cent from the 162,462 vehicles sold last July. A month-on-month comparison indicates, the sales are up 12 per cent from 155,857 units sold in June.

The SUV segment has been a major laggard for the passenger vehicle bellwether. In the SUV segment, in which MSI has its Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, and XL6 offerings, the OEM clocked 23,272 sales compared to 32,272 units in July last year, down by 28 per cent. Mid-size car sales also fell slightly to 1,379 units as against 1,450 cars sold in July 2021.

However, this was offset by the uptick in vans segment. The company sold 13,048 Eeco vans, up by 29 per cent YoY compared to 10,057 in last July.

Sales to other OEMs (Toyota) saw a massive uptick clocking more than one-fold growth at 9,939 units compared to 4,738 vehicles sold last year. Exports stood at 20,311 and fell slightly as compared to July 2021, when the company exported 21,224 units. The LCV sales remained flat at 2,816 units.

MSI posted a two-fold profit in Q1 FY2023 at Rs 1,013 crore, a 129 per cent YoY increase from its Rs 441 crore net profit last Q1. The sales in the domestic market stood at 389,494 for Q1. Exports reached an all-time high at 69,437 units in the same period. The company, however, blamed the semiconductor shortage for the production delays, mainly in domestic models.

Maruti Suzuki India has revamped its SUV portfolio having recently launched the facelifted Brezza and unveiled the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The production for the latter will commence in October, later this year. The SUV shares its underpinnings with the recently unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.