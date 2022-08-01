Auto Sales July 2022: Mahindra sells 28,053 PVs, 33% up

Mahindra & Mahindra reportedly sold 28,053 passenger vehicles, which is 33 per cent higher compared to the same period last year.

Homegrown SUV major, Mahindra & Mahindra has reported its wholesales for the month of July. The company reportedly sold 28,053 passenger vehicles, which is 33 per cent higher compared to the same period last year.

In the month, the company sold 27,854 SUVs (+34% YoY) and 199 cars (-20% YoY).

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, “We continued our strong performance with sales of 27,854 SUVs in July, registering a growth of 34% fuelled by robust demand for all our brands including XUV700, Thar, Bolero and XUV300. Our commercial vehicles also registered growth and exports were up at 32%. The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic, and we are monitoring the situation closely.”

The company has been a strong demand for its new launches – XUV300, Thar, XUV700 and is gearing up to begin deliveries of the Scorpio-N.