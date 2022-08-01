July 2022 Auto Sales Analysis: Hyundai Motor India reported sales of 50,500 units in the domestic market (+5.1% YoY), compared to 48,042 units for the same period last year.

Hyundai Motor India, a leading automaker and exporter from India has announced its wholesales for July. The company reported sales of 50,500 units in the domestic market (+5.1% YoY), compared to 48,042 units for the same period last year.

The exports came at 13,351 units (+9.4% YoY), compared to 12,207 units. The total sales came at 63,851 units, which was 6 per cent higher compared to same period last year.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India said, “With the improvement in the semiconductor situation, the passenger vehicle segment is showing positive trends riding on the green shoots of pent-up demand and customer desire towards personal mobility. Further, the newly launched Hyundai Tucson has built strong momentum ahead of the festive season and received overwhelming customer response. We remain optimistic towards the future prospects of the Indian auto industry.”

At present, the company sells 10 models across segments in the country, this includes Grand I10 Nios, all-new I20, I20 N Line, Aura, Venue, Spirited New Verna, al-new Creta, Alcazar, all-new Tucson and Kona Electric.