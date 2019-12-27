Auto sales could see modest recovery in 2nd half of 2020

By Akhil Vishwanath

Auto sales are back in the slow lane, with the festive cheer ebbing. In the last 20 years, the Indian auto industry has survived five to six slowdowns. However, the current downturn is different from the earlier ones as the entire industry prepares to transition to BS-VI emission norms even as the industry is battling its worst slowdown.

Typically, a slowdown in two-wheeler sales lasts for a year, while passenger vehicles stay in the slow lane for about two years. The good news is that the two-wheeler sales typically start picking up after a year of slow sales, while passenger vehicles sales take two years to recover. “The automobile industry has always been cyclical. However, the drop in sales in 2019 is unusual,” said Shashank Srivastava, executive director, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki

Analysts believe the recovery this time could get delayed by two-three quarters due to the BS-VI transition. Recovery this time could also take longer as there are too many variables involved from slowing growth to rising prices and funding crunch.

Analysts at Citi expect two-wheeler sales to grow nearly 6% year-on-year in the November to March period, which implies the possible start of a recovery before registering double-digit growth of 10-12% year-on-year over the next two fiscal years. Analysts expect pre-buying before April as dealers start stocking new BS-VI stock, which would lead to some recovery combined with a low base effect.

“This would reflect weak base as well as some pre-buy, especially in the lower-end motorcycles,” the Citi report said. Hero MotoCorp, Honda and TVS Motor Company have all launched their first BS-VI models. The price increase ranges between 8-14%, which is slightly higher than expected, according to analysts at Jefferies. While this sharp price escalation could be a headwind to recovery, analysts believe a strong rabi season, which improves rural income, could offset the impact.

The rural slowdown was caused by delayed monsoon followed by flooding in several states which destroyed the kharif crop and impacted rural income. It is due to this that the slowdown in rural areas has been more acute than in urban centres. In contrast, rural sales were driving volumes in FY18-19.

Since two-wheeler makers rely on rural areas for nearly 60% of their sales and financing plays a much lower role for customers in the hinterland, better rural income plays a key role in reviving sales.

The latest downturn can be traced back to demonetisation and the IL&FS crisis. The latter led to a freeze in credit markets and impacted the ability of non-banking financial services firms to raise capital. Funding crunch and selective lending also impacted sales. India's GDP has declined to 4.5% for the July to September period. It is hard to sell a car during a slowdown and to sell a more expensive car to buyers who are finding it difficult to get their loan approved is even tougher.

Nearly 80% of car buyers require financing. Now, a car loan is essential to absorb the higher costs as vehicle prices are expected to rise 30% over FY19-21 against the yearly rise of 1-2% over the last decade. Maruti Suzuki Chairman Bhargava has said demand for cars has slipped sharply since last year as multiple regulations including those related to safety, insurance and emissions were introduced at the same time. Passenger vehicle sales have declined nearly 20% year-on-year in the first half of FY20.

Analysts at Citi expect volume growth to remain flat until March 2020. This could restrict the decline to 12% YoY in FY20. However, when car sales begin to improve in the following year after BS-VI transition, volume growth is expected to touch 14-15% over FY21 and FY22. Passenger vehicles may perform better than commercial vehicles and two-wheelers as the segment is least likely to be impacted by BS-VI transition, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities. The cost impact of BS-VI norms will be the least on premium products.

Those carmakers who have already introduced the BS-VI compliant vehicles have so far absorbed the costs by restricting the price increase and offering highest ever discounts. That has hit the margin. Now that inventory of BS-IV cars have reduced to dealers' demand of 20 days, automakers have begun to withdraw discounts in December.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has already transitioned nearly 70% of its cars to the new emission norms and plans to increase prices on its entire model line-up starting January 2020. The company said it has become imperative to pass on the impact of additional cost to customers.

Hyundai is planning to undertake price hikes in January and focus on new launches in the coming year to gain market-share. "It is normal to have a cyclically muted year. However, one cannot ignore the good part of the gone year," said Seon Seob Kim, managing director and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor India. He was referring to the new launches such as Hyundai's sports utility vehicle Hyundai Venue, which has helped the automaker bolster volumes since its launch.

This reflects a shift in consumer preference from smaller cars to SUVs that Kia and MG Motor tapped with their offerings in the first half of FY20. There are more compact-SUVs and SUVs lined up for launch in the coming year than hatchbacks. While Kia is planning to gain on the success of Seltos with a launch every six months, MG Motor will unveil a compact-SUV and premium-SUV in the next two years.

Analysts at Edelweiss believe that lack of new launches has been one of the key deterrents to recovery in earlier cycles. Both scooterisation and premiumisation are trends that started with aggressive NBFC financing, which led to change in customer preferences over the last couple of years. Nearly 60% of the first-round of bookings for MG Hector came from Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities.