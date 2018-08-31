Auto-industry to face the heat once again with new pollution norms?

After years of deliberation, and pollution levels souring the government is likely to finally announce a new comprehensive policy to combat the rising threat of pollution in the country. The upcoming policy is likely to look to shared mobility, electric vehicles and zero-emission mobility. CEO of the NITI Aayog think tank Amitabh Kant said that the think tank will be bringing out this policy soon, probably referring to the MOVE Summit. The MOVE global mobility summit is a first of its kind summit in the country, being organised by the NITI Aayog under the aegis of various ministry offices that hold a stake in the Industry, including the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways MoRTH.

The summit is expected to see over 1,200 participants from across the globe. These will span government agencies as well as industry leaders, research organisations, academia, government & Independent think tanks and civil society organisation. Kant went on to say that India has perhaps, the most potential when it comes to accelerating the transition to becoming a shared, connected and zero-emission society thanks to the countries low-penetration levels. MOVE is poised to act like a catalyst in this regard, not only in laying down an accurate roadmap but also to accelerate the growth achieved thus far.

Now, while policy changes look at one aspect, they often involve crores of losses for automotive manufacturers. The switch from BS3 or BS4 is estimated to have cost the automotive industry over Rs 20,000 crore. The Delhi Diesel ban cost cars makers another estimated 4,000 crores, with the most affected being luxury cars makers like Mercedes-Benz and Toyota. With a switch to BS6 on the horizons, and electric mobility required in the future one can only imagine the kind of pressure the industry will go through.

The Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 7th and be a platform to launch the government’s FAME 2 (Faster Adoption & Manufacture of Electric Vehicles) scheme that will look to accelerate the shift to EVs with special incentives for EV users that is expected to include free public charging. Through the summit, the government intends to harness the summation of global intelligence of top automotive companies, both from in India and abroad, to decide on a concrete roadmap to clean and green mobility in India.

The NITI Aayog has already worked with over twenty states over the last few months, to formulate state-specific comprehensive strategies. This was done by creating independent task forces for each state to understand and implement future, greener mobility in their respective states.

Like it is being spoken about on a global stage, the government aims to encourage, synergies between indigenous industries such as automotive, IT and electronics and Telecommunication to better tackle the problems both on a manufacturing level as well as in terms of implementation.