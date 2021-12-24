Auto industry may fully recover only in 2023: FADA

FADA’s 2021 November data reveals that total vehicle retail for last month decreased by 2.7 percent on a year-on-year basis. Compared to November 2019 (a pre-covid month), overall retails continue to fall by 20 percent.

The past couple of years have been a test of endurance and patience for individuals and also industries that struggle through unprescedented times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the automobile industry had been witnessing a slowdown, the pandemic prove to be a double whammy, causing supply chain concerns and the sermiconductor shortage. The automobile dealership association in India has stated that it could be by 2023 when the industry can hope to resume to pre-COVID normalcy.

“We see year 2022 as a neutral year as the rise of Omicron has once again created fear globally. This may further impact the supply in passenger vehicles if chip making countries go under lockdown or prioritise chip making for electronics used for ‘work from home’” Vinkesh Gulati, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

“The 2w market which continues to face demand headwinds may further go in slump if 3rd wave becomes a reality.

Also read: Customers may not get vehicles of their choice or lucrative schemes this festive season: FADA

“We anticipate that H2 of CY 2022 may see supply as well as demand slowly coming back to normalcy. As mentioned earlier, Auto Industry may fully recover only by 2023 and come back to its pre-covid levels if covid becomes a history.”

Earlier this month, FADA released vehicle retail data for November 2021, which reveals that total vehicle retails for last month decreased by 2.7 percent on a year-on-year basis. When compared to November 2019 (a pre-covid month), overall retails continue to fall by 20 percent.

The three-wheeler and commercial vehicle categories were up by 67 percent and 13 percent, while two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and tractors fell by 1 percent, 19 percent and 9 percent, respectively (YoY basis).