Auto industry lauds PM Modi’s assurance of petrol/diesel vehicles’ co-existence with electric vehicles

Automobile industry the world over is scrambling to develop and bring finesse to electric vehicle technologies along with improving charging infrastructure and reducing charge times. A common cry from across the globe for cleaner emissions from vehicles considering the rising levels of pollution has led to some governments mulling over banning ICEs (internal combustion engines) eventually. Having a number of cities on the list of most polluted in the world, India has a need to go green all the more. The government has been pushing to improve electric vehicle popularity with a reduction in tax on EVs and incentives for EV buyers and charging infrastructure developers.

Very recently, a proposal from the Niti Aayog had the two-wheeler industry in India in quite a tizzy with renowned names like TVS Motor Company and Bajaj denouncing the proposal as an impractical approach. Under this proposal, the Niti Aayog has suggested the ICEs must be banned for three-wheelers by 2023 and two-wheelers below 150cc by 2025.

Now though, a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi relating to the matter has had the Indian auto industry lauding his assurance. PM Modi recently stated that electric vehicles and ICE vehicles can co-exist to which TVS and SIAM reacted, saying it is a welcome statement.

“The recent clarification by the Prime Minister that ICE and electric vehicles will both be encouraged and grow is a strong step to encourage investment and employment in the automotive sector in India,” Venu Srinivasan – Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

“This will provide reassurance to millions of people across the supply chain ranging from component manufacturers to OEMs, dealers, mechanics and associated people across the country. A technology-agnostic approach that encourages all options is very important for a developing country like India which is dependent on fossil-based sources for much of its power.

“Also with some of the other measures announced towards increasing liquidity this clarification will provide the stability to ensure India continues to remain one of the leading investment destinations in the world. It will also help Indian companies to be globally competitive. This approach will give further fillip to the Prime Ministers visionary Make in India program.”

PM Modi’s assurance that both internal combustion engine (ICE)-based automobiles, as well as electric vehicles (EV), can co-exist is indeed a very welcome statement, said Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM.

This is completely in-line with SIAM’s recommendations that all relevant technologies should co-exist in our journey towards sustainable mobility, and hence would call for a long-term roadmap for all futuristic technologies, which instills confidence in the industry to get going.