Auto industry not hopeful of robust demand this year

The CEOs of leading carmakers were reluctant to provide an outlook on the improvement in car sales, but hinted that they did not expect volumes to pick up this year, as the price hikes were likely to impact consumer sentiment in an already subdued market.

Even as auto majors showcased an exciting range of upcoming vehicles at the ongoing Auto Expo, the mood around sales remained somber as the passenger vehicle industry is going through one of the worst slowdowns in two decades and there are no signs of recovery as yet. Sales have been falling virtually every month since the second half of 2018 on account of rise in prices and costlier finance options. So far this financial year, volumes fell over 16% year-on-year.

Guenter Butschek, MD & CEO of Tata Motors, refrained from expressing hope for sustainable growth in volume this year, but was quick to mention that the second half of the next fiscal year might be better. “The customer is still confused because there are huge discounts on BS-IV models. We need to confront the customers about the new market reality of BS-VI regime and that it is a higher cost of acquisition and lower cost of operations,” Butschek told FE in an interview at the event.

“I don’t know if we can get back to a 6-7% CAGR growth,” he added. From April India will move to new emission standards (BS-VI). As a result prices will go up, given that manufacturers invest a lot in upgrading the engines. While petrol cars will be expensive by anywhere between `20,000 and `60,000 — depending on the engine capacity, diesel cars would be costlier in the range of `1 lakh to `2 lakh. Any unsold BS-IV unit after March will become unsaleable, impacting profitability of the manufacturers. Already, car prices have gone up by an average 15% in the last one-and-a -half years.

Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales & marketing (automotive division) at Mahindra & Mahindra, said BS-VI was an inevitable reality and there was a cost of the technology. “Even if we defer the price increase, I don't think demand will improve significantly because even today there is no growth happening,” Nakra said, adding by this year's festive season or towards the end of the next fiscal year, there may be some growth.

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO shared similar thoughts, stating that for car demand to revive completely, problems like high cost of ownership and costly finance needed to be resolved. “Towards the end of this year there might be slight improvement in sales but not to the extent of a high single digit growth,” Ayukawa said.