Auto industry growth likely to pick up by December quarter, prices might increase later: Toyota

As demand remains subdued, Toyota has decided not to pass on the entire cost increases on BS-VI models. Naveen Soni, senior vice-president (sales & services), tells FE’s Pritish Raj that this may not be a sustainable solution in the long run and the company would be forced to increase prices later.

Excerpts:

With another round of price hike due to BS-VI norms, the period of slowdown is likely to extend. What is your assessment of the demand situation post-April 2020?

With the introduction of BS-VI norms and the commensurate price hike, especially in diesel cars, it is likely to have an adverse impact on demand. In order to smoothen the transition, as an introductory offer, we have chosen not to pass on the full impact of an increase in cost to the consumers at the launch. We feel that consumers will take some time to understand and appreciate the benefits and the associated cost hikes after BS-VI implementation. Hence, we expect the adverse impact on demand to last at least for the first two quarters and the auto industry growth to hopefully pick up by the third quarter, this year.

Even if the demand picks up by Q3FY21, do you expect a high single-digit growth year-on-year?

The government has taken some key decisions to boost demand for vehicles and, at least in the short term, we believe the industry has shown signs of some recovery. However, with the roll-out of the BS-VI norms, we are cautious on how the customer responds to the new technology and the increased vehicle pricing, especially in the diesel segment, as this will play a key role in the growth trajectory of the industry.

While Innova and Fortuner have had a successful run so far; in the hatchback segment, the volumes with Glanza are still much lower than many competitors. Do you plan to strengthen it by way of more launches in the category or will Toyota largely remain a SUV-MPV player?

Despite the ongoing industry slowdown, our main products – Innova and Fortuner – continue to hold their segment leadership, thanks to our valued customers for their trust and confidence. Glanza showed a positive momentum, helping us to sell over 18,000 units since its launch in June 2019. It will be our constant endeavour to offer a range of options to our customers but as a policy, we do not comment on future product plans.

Many manufacturers are considering absorbing some costs on the BS-VI models and not to surprise the customers with a massive price hike. Will Toyota follow the same strategy?

We recently introduced BS-VI compliant Innova Crysta and have passed on less than 50% of the cost impact and have absorbed the balance. Having said that, in the long run, this may not be a sustainable solution and we would be forced to increase our prices in the midterm. The main challenge was if we had passed on the entire cost, the steep price hike would have been very difficult for the consumers to digest.

It is understood that production will be lesser as demand will remain subdued for some time post-April 2020. How will investments and employment be affected this year due to slowdown in manufacturing activity?

The next few months appear to be highly volatile and challenging. We are making plans and continuously adjusting to match the severe market conditions. So far, we have not proposed lay-off or retrenchment even in these extremely challenging conditions. We are hopeful of early market recovery. Going forward as well, we will continue to protect the jobs that we have created for our workforces.