Auto Expo visitor reaction poll to new Hyundai Creta: Another big hit or miss?

At the Auto Expo, Hyundai India debuted the all-new second-generation Creta in India. The all-new 2020 Hyundai Creta features a radically evolved new design and is built on an all-new platform. The compact SUV will rival the Kia Seltos, which when launched in August 2019, became the undisputed leader in the segment. Hyundai aims to recapture the top spot with the new Creta but what ultimately matters is the opinion of the consumer. Does the all-new Creta have what it takes to become ‘Numero Uno’ again? We did a quick survey at the 2020 Auto Expo following the unveiling of the Creta to see what the visitors thought asked what they think of the new Creta’s design. Here’s what some of them had to say.

THUMBS UP!

Nikhar Sharma: “It’s a good design.. especially in black colour... I hope interiors are as unique as its exterior would love to buy one with an automatic transmission”

Mukesh Kumar: “While there are some good looking cars here at the Expo, I think Hyundai is the only company which is trying to be unique and futuristic with its new designs. The new CRETA is a perfect example of its efforts.”

Shashank Shah: “I think it [all-new Creta] is going to be a super success like the current version.”

Priyansh Chatap: “It’s a very bold and futuristic facelift and will have a good road presence”

Hasan Khan: “The Creta is definitely probably one of the best cars in its segment and with the new design, I think it can be a segment leader”

Naman Vij: “I really like how the new Creta looks, I can’t wait to see what the interior looks like. I'm thinking of delaying my next car purchase till the new Creta is launched”

Ritu Bajaj: “The new Creta looks really sporty, and I’m glad Hyundai is bringing back the black colour offering with the Creta. Black is always a more elegant option.”

Rajesh Nayak: “I like its premium looks, especially love the rear end with so many body contours. It looks elegant and sporty at the same time”

Niharika Arora: “I love the newly design boomerang-shaped headlamps. The car looks quite muscular now and I’m eager to know the price.”

HARD TO PLEASE

Divij Agarwal: “I'm not a huge fan of the styling of the new Creta. It looks imposing, but details like the split headlamps are just not my cup of tea. I found the previous generation model more appealing.”

Gurpreet: “As an owner of the current Creta, I’m sorry, I might be biased towards the looks of my baby. Also, since the vehicle on the stand is black, we can’t see much of the styling of the vehicle. Needless to say, I’m satisfied with my current vehicle. Hyundai could have made the new model look as sporty as the older model.”

AVERAGE

Siddhartha Neogi: “I feel Hyundai played it safe with the styling of the model. Currently, that’s all we know so far about the Creta. I’ll reserve my opinion till I see the interior, the features list and also the price. That's what is crucial”

Chandan Saxena: “its too soon to tell without being able to see the interior of the car. I wish they had shown the inside of the Creta. I'm happy with the way it looks but the price needs to be spot on.

Shalini Singh: “I'm looking to buy my very own first car. I was hoping to find something that weeks my interest at the Expo. The Creta looks really nice and what I hear it would be in my budget. It looks really cool, but I'd love to see the interiors and how it looks in different colours.”

Abhishek Sarkar: “I think the styling is somewhat polarising. Some love it, some don’t. I'm with the latter. But, Hyundai knows how o package a product well. It seems unlikely that the new Creta will not be packaged correctly for the Indian market.

Overall, the responses we found for the new Creta to be significantly positive, while some reserved their opinions till more information was revealed and only a handful of people found the looks of the Creta to be not in alignment to their tastes. Nearly 81.4% of responses were positive with 10.8% feeling the looks of the Creta was average and would like more information regarding the upcoming SUV. only about 7.8% of responses were negative towards the Creta.

Hyundai will be launching the Creta on 17th March 2020 with a new line-up of engines and an all-new interior. While the Kia Seltos has overtaken the Creta since it arrived, we will have to wait for the sales numbers after the Creta is launched to finally get the true answer if the all-new Creta can actually reclaim its throne as the segment leader.