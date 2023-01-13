Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV Concept makes debut

The Sierra e-SUV will go on sale by 2025 and a turbocharged petrol engine version will also be sold alongside the all-electric model.

Tata Motors showcased the Sierra EV SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. Along with it, the company has also showcased the Tata Harrier EV, Curvv and Tata Avinya.

Tata Sierra concept features LED DRLs, large dual-tone bumper, squared fog lamps, dual tone alloy wheels and flush door handles. At the rear it features a large spoiler, sleek LED taillights and dual tone bumpers.

Now talking about the interior, the five-door electric SUV will feature sleek AC vents and a flat bottom steering wheel with various controls. Furthermore, the dashboard will be in double-tone layout equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and of course a digital instrument cluster.

Tata will offer the Sierra in both petrol and electric variants. The Sierra e-SUV will go on sale by 2025 and a turbocharged petrol engine version will also be sold alongside the all-electric model. The carmaker has not officially revealed any technical and dimensional information about the Sierra EV.

Tata Motors is currently grasping more than 85 percent of market share in the electric vehicle segment in India and aims to have a 50 percent electric line-up by the year 2030.