Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz Racer edition showcased

Tata Motors showcased the racer edition of the Altroz hatchback at the Auto Expo 2023. Along with the cosmetic enhancements it also gets new features such as 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen display, an updated digital instrument cluster and an electrically adjustable sunroof with voice assist feature.

Altroz Racer engine specs

Altroz Racer is getting power from the same engine which was previously equipped with the Altroz iTurbo- 1.2 litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol. Now it produces 118bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, which is 9bhp and 30 Nm more than the iTurbo.

Additionally, Instead of the 5-speed manual gearbox found in the iTurbo, the Altroz Racer will feature a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Altroz Racer exterior design

There are no major changes from the outside, it gets the same exterior styling just like the regular Altroz, only it gets a blacked-out sunroof and a jet black bonnet flaunting two white racing stripes and the racer badges on the front fenders which is much appealing from a racer perspective.

Furthemore, the Altroz racer gets a shark fin antenna and a more pronounced rear spoiler.

Altroz Racer interior design

As mentioned earlier, the Altroz Racer gets a new 10.25-inch touchscreen with new software, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, ventilated front seats, wireless charging pad and an air purification system as standard.

Altroz Racer also features new black upholstery with red contrast stitching, red and white stripes, and Racer embossing on the headrests.