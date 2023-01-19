Auto Expo 2023 recorded over 6.36 lakh visitors: Highest-ever footfall

Auto Expo 2023, India’s largest motor show, has concluded and it witnessed a record turnout of over 6.36 lakh visitors. A total of 82 vehicles made their global/India debut during the exhibition.

Auto Expo 2023: Key Highlights

The Auto Expo 2023 caught visitors’ fancy and they turned out in large numbers despite the absence of luxury carmakers and mass-market two-wheeler manufacturers. It’s worth noting that 6.08 lakh visitors attended the previous Auto Expo which was held in 2020. Some popular launches and unveils that made headlines this year include the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Tata Sierra, Safari EV, etc.

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the eVX concept electric SUV at the Auto Expo and it will be launched in 2025. The company also showcased the much-anticipated 5-door Jimny and a new crossover – Fronx. Bookings for these SUVs are now open. Hyundai India launched the Ioniq 5 EV at an aggressive starting price of Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom, and it also showcased the Ioniq 6 EV.

MG Motor India revealed the prices of the facelifted Hector on the show floor. It also exhibited a host of global products just like Toyota which showcased multiple vehicles that can run on alternate fuels. Kia unveiled the EV9 concept SUV and the next-gen Carnival. Tata Motors showcased the Sierra EV, Harrier EV, Altroz Racer edition, etc. There were several start-ups and two-wheeler EV players as well at the expo.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.