Auto Expo 2023: Over 800 companies from 15 countries to participate in components show

ACMA has revealed that over 800 companies from 15 countries will participate in the Auto Expo 2023 Components Show. It will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from January 12, 2023.

Auto Expo Motor Show is finally back after a long hiatus of three years and so is the Components Show. The 16th edition of Auto Expo Components Show is scheduled from January 12 to 15, 2023, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. According to ACMA, over 800 companies from 15 countries will participate in the exhibition this year.

Auto Expo 2023 Components Show: Details

Auto Expo’s Components Show is jointly organised by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). It is themed ‘Technovation – Future Technologies & Innovations’, and will have pavilions focussed on EV components, innovation & start-ups, ACMA Safer Drives, REA, Gujarat state pavilion, etc.

Also Read: New Toyota Innova HyCross TRD Sport rendered: Check images

This time around, the Components Show will be larger than the previous editions, spreading across an area of over 60,000 square metres. In addition, more than 800 companies from 15 countries and six country pavilions – France, Germany, Japan, Poland, South Korea & the UK will be exhibited at the expo. It’s worth mentioning that China won’t be participating this year.

The Auto Expo Components Show is scheduled from January 12 to 15, 2023. While most days are reserved for business personnel, the general public hours are 13:30 to 17:00 on January 15. It is expected to be attended by over 1 lakh visitors, including businessmen, government officials, diplomatic community and the media, from over 40 countries.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Here’s what the officials said:

Sunjay Kapur, President, ACMA & Chairman, Sona Comstar, said, “I am delighted that the 16th edition of Auto Expo 2023 – Components, the most awaited event of the automotive industry, has shaped very well. With participation from over 800 companies, several of them from overseas, we have been completely sold out. With confirmation of several business and sourcing delegations, the event will provide an ideal opportunity for networking, striking international partnerships and gaining insights into the future of mobility.”

Watch Video | Latest Global NCAP Safety Rating Explained:

Vipin Sondhi, Chairman, CII National Committee on Future Mobility and Battery Storage, said, “With significant disruptive changes being witnessed in the automotive ecosystem the world over and in India, the Auto Expo 2023- Components show will be reflective of these dominant trends including electric mobility, ADAS, biofuel & flex-fuel based engine technologies, vehicular safety technologies, sustainable & ecologically sound manufacturing practices, digitisation, automotive start-ups, Innovative technologies & solutions and much more.”

Also Read: Upcoming Electric Cars in India in January 2023: XUV400 to Ioniq 5

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.