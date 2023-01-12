Auto Expo 2023: MG showcases its Hydrogen Fuel-Cell technology 

In terms of technical specifications, the Prome P390 delivers 92 kW of power with a peak operating efficiency of 60 percent.

MG Motor India showcased new energy vehicles (NEVs) with its third-generation hydrogen fuel cell technology, at the Auto Expo 2023. The hydrogen fuel cell car uses a fuel cell to convert the chemical energy of hydrogen into electricity, which is used to power an electric motor.

Now the newly developed third-generation fuel-cell system, also known as Prome P390, comes with features such as integrated design, high power density, high durability, high reliability, and excellent environmental adaptability.

With a system power of 92 kW, the fuel cell technology adheres to the highest safety standards and performs well over key performance indicators including those for comfort, fuel economy, and service life.

The fuel-cell system can be used in fuel-cell passenger cars, city buses, medium and heavy trucks, and other vehicle platforms.

Mr Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG Motor has been a constant synonym for innovation over the years. We arrived in India with a vision of offering disruptive mobility solutions, in terms of both human-centric technologies and sustainability. As the industry continues exploring alternate fuel technologies, we are delighted to showcase the world’s leading hydrogen fuel-cell technology – Prome P390 to India.”

The Prome P390 system promises excellent performance on these parameters with Euniq 7, a hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicle, which not only has zero carbon emissions as it only emits water but also performs like an air purifier does, purifying air equivalent to 150 adults breathing in just one hour of driving.

In terms of technical specifications, the Prome P390 delivers 92 kW of power with a peak operating efficiency of 60 percent. It can operate at a maximum of 95 degree celsius and can cold start at -30 degree celsius.