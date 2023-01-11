Auto Expo 2023: MG 4 electric hatchback showcased in India

As per MG, the smaller battery pack variant has a range of up to 350km and the larger one has a range of 452km. Additionally the MG 4 EV is compatible with a 150kW DC charge

MG has officially showcased its MG4 electric hatchback at the Auto Expo 2023. The electric hatchback was globally unveiled in July 2022. A born-electric vehicle, built on the modular scalable platform of its parent company, SAIC.

MG 4 EV: Exterior

In terms of dimensions, the MG4 has the same size as the ZS EV SUV. The MG4 flaunts an attractive exterior, determining its overall aesthetic appeal. The newly showcased EV hatchback is a sleek, modern-looking vehicle that combines elements of sportiness and elegance.

Several details seem to be inspired by Cyberster roadster concepts, such as crisp lines and sheer surfaces. The side profile is defined by its sharp creases. The rear of the car is also well-designed with the LED taillights that give the car a sporty look.

MG 4 EV: Interior

Inside the cabin the MG 4 EV features two floating screens one for the infotainment and the other for instrument cluster. The dash features horizontal lines, center console with a rotary dial and a wireless charging pad. Now talking about the features, the MG 4 comes with ventilated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera and of course ADAS.

MG 4 EV: powertrain

In the global market MG 4 EV is available in two battery pack options- 51kWh and a larger 64kWh. The smaller battery pack is good enough to churn out a power output of 167bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, while the larger battery variant produces 200bhp and same 250 Nm of peak torque and both variants are equipped with single-motor, rear-wheel drive configuration.

As per MG, the smaller battery pack variant has a range of up to 350km and the larger one has a range of 452km. Additionally the MG 4 EV is compatible with a 150kW DC charge