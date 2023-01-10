Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki to present an exclusive Metaverse platform

Maruti Suzuki’s virtual pavilion will offer an immersive experience of all product showcases and various experiential zones at the Auto Expo’23.

Maruti Suzuki will be presenting a mega Pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 and the company has announced an exclusive Metaverse called the ExpoVerse. The virtual pavilion will offer an immersive experience of all product showcases and various experiential zones at the Auto Expo’23.

Maruti Suzuki claims to have equipped over 1,100 Nexa and Arena dealerships across India with virtual reality devices for customers to experience ExpoVerse. It can also be accessed through a microsite: https://bit.ly/3VPwEV2.

Speaking on the digital initiative of Maruti Suzuki ExpoVerse, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, said, “This year for Auto Expo’23, our digital ecosystem gets even stronger. After a phenomenal response from NexaVerse and ArenaVerse, we are introducing the ExpoVerse – a Metaverse platform exclusively for Auto Expo 2023, enabling everyone to be a part of Maruti Suzuki at the Expo. This initiative will provide accessibility and connectivity to people who would like to witness the Auto Expo, without restrictions of geographical boundaries.”

The Maruti Suzuki ExpoVerse includes an adventure zone where visitors will virtually be able to take part in adventurous activities such as rock climbing. It will also have an amphitheater that takes a user to the replica of the physical MSIL Expo Space with all of the 16 display models for visitors to explore.

A technology zone will allow users to discover ADAS & V2X technologies as well.