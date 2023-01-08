Auto Expo 2023 FAQs: Participants, venue, ticket prices, new launches and more

Auto Expo 2023, India’s largest motor show, is all set to be kick-started on January 11, 2023. Here’s all you need to know about the expo, including its participants, ticket prices, launch details and more.

Auto Expo is finally back after a long hiatus of three years. The 16th edition of India’s largest motor show is scheduled from January 11 to 18, 2023. It will be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. A host of car manufacturers, two-wheeler OEMs, EV makers and commercial vehicle players will be participating in the exhibition. Here’s all you need to know about the Auto Expo 2023.

Auto Expo 2023: Ultimate Hand Guide

Where is the Auto Expo 2023 happening in India?

The upcoming Auto Expo 2023 – The Motor Show will be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, the Auto Expo Components Show will be organised at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

What are the dates for Auto Expo this year?

The Auto Expo Motor Show will be held from January 11 to 18, 2022. It is worth mentioning that January 11 and 12 are only reserved for media personnel. The general public can visit the Motor Show from January 13 to 18, 2022.

What are the timings of the show?

On weekdays, the Auto Expo Motor Show will be open to the public from 11 AM to 7 PM while during the weekends, it will be open from 11 AM to 8 PM. On January 18, i.e. on the last day of the expo, it will remain open from 11 AM to 6 PM only.

Is the Auto Expo held every year?

Auto Expo is India’s largest biennial automobile exhibition. It happens once every two years and the last edition was held in 2020. Its 2022 edition was postponed to 2023 owing to the COVID-19 restrictions last year.

How can one reach India Expo Mart?

One can reach the Auto Expo 2023 venue, India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, via road or metro routes. It is around 51 km from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, 41 km from New Delhi Railway Station and 28 km from Noida Sector 18.

Which is the nearest metro station to India Expo Mart?

The nearest metro station to the India Expo Mart, Auto Expo 2023’s venue, is Knowledge Park II. People coming from the Delhi-NCR region will have to take the Aqua Line metro from Noida Sector 51 to directly reach Knowledge Park II in Greater Noida.

Kia India is expected to showcase five new vehicles at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023

In case you’re using Blue Line metro till Noida Sector 52 station, take an e-rickshaw or walk to Noida Sector 51 metro station (300 metres distance) to take Aqua Line and directly reach the venue. For more details, check out Delhi Metro’s mobile application or website.

What is the ticket price for Auto Expo 2023?

The ticket price for Auto Expo 2023 is Rs 750 for January 13, Rs 475 for January 14 & 15 and Rs 350 on subsequent days. There won’t be any tickets required for children up to five years of age.

Where to buy tickets for the Motor Show?

One can purchase tickets for the Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show online on BookMyShow’s official website. Each ticket will be for single use (one time) entry only.

How many halls and gates are there at India Expo Mart?

There are 14 exhibition halls at India Expo Mart apart from outdoor areas that are reserved for various activities and Food & Beverages. Moreover, there are 3 entry gates and 3 exit gates for visitors.

Tata Motors will showcase a bunch of cars at the Auto Expo 2023

Which car manufacturers are participating in the Auto Expo 2023?

A lot of car manufacturers are participating in the Auto Expo 2023. The list includes the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Kia India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, BYD India, Tata Motors, MG Motor India, etc. However, Mahindra and all luxury carmakers will skip the Motor Show altogether.

What are some popular launches and unveils expected at Auto Expo 2023?

Some popular launches and unveils at the upcoming Auto Expo include Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Maruti’s concept electric SUV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Creta facelift, Kia Seltos facelift, Kia Carnival, Kia EV9 concept, MG Air EV, MG Hector facelift, Toyota GR Corolla, Tata Punch EV, Tata Safari facelift, BYD Seal EV and many more.

Which two-wheeler and EV makers are participating in the Motor Show?

Almost all mass-market two-wheeler manufacturers are skipping the Auto Expo this year. However, there will be a bunch of EV players participating in the exhibition. This includes the likes of Tork Motors, Joy e-bike, Matter, Godawari Electric, Hop Electric, Ultraviolette Automotive, etc.

