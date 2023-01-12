Auto Expo 2023 day one highlights: Maruti eVX to Tata Harrier EV

Auto Expo 2023 highlights: From Maruti Suzuki eVX to Tata Harrier EV, a bunch of products was showcased at the expo. A total of 59 vehicles made their global/India debut on day one of the exhibition.

Auto Expo Motor Show’s 16th edition kick-started at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on January 11, 2023. This time, its theme is ‘Explore the World of Mobility’, resonating with the industry’s vision of a safer, cleaner, connected, greener and shared mobility for tomorrow. On day one of the Auto Expo 2023, a total of 59 products made their global/India debut. Here are some key highlights from the PV segment.

Auto Expo 2023: Day one key highlights

Maruti Suzuki eVX

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the eVX concept electric SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. Its production-spec version will be launched by 2025 and will have a 60 kWh battery pack with safe battery technology. The Maruti Suzuki eVX is based on an all-new dedicated EV platform and is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 550 km per charge.

MG Hector facelift

MG Motor India revealed the prices of the facelifted Hector on the show floor. The new 2023 MG Hector is priced from Rs 14.72 lakh, ex-showroom. It is loaded with features up to the brim and gets 11 autonomous level 2 (ADAS) safety technology as well. MG also showcased the MG 4 electric hatchback in India along with some other global products.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Motor India launched its second all-electric car, Ioniq 5, on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled this electric crossover. The Ioniq 5 is priced at Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom, for the first 500 customers, post which the prices will be hiked. It gets a 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 631 km per charge.

Kia EV9 concept

At the 16th edition of the Auto Expo 2023, Kia India introduced its all-electric EV9 concept SUV. It is based on the company’s new E-GMP platform and might offer a range of over 500 km per charge in a production-spec avatar. Kia also showcased the fourth-generation Kia Carnival and it’s likely to be launched in India later this year. It’s christened as the KA4 in global markets and is loaded with features up to the brim.

Tata Harrier EV, Sierra EV

Tata Motors is a showstopper at the Auto Expo 2023 and the company showcased a bunch of new vehicles, including some concept EVs. This Indian automaker unveiled the Tata Harrier EV that is likely to go on sale in India next year. It will offer a range of over 400 km per charge. Tata also showcased the Sierra EV concept and the ICE version of Curvv coupe. The Altroz Racer edition car was on display and the company will soon introduce new turbo petrol engines in its cars.

