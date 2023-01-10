Auto Expo 2023: Attend the expo virtually using MG’s Metaverse 

People can visit the MGverse to get a real-time experience of the Auto Expo 2023.

MG Motor India has announced that its MGverse, the brand’s Metaverse platform is live and will be available to experience at the Auto Expo 2023. For the MGverse, the company has teamed up with Metadome to offer a digital experience for remote visitors that goes live on January 11, 2023, the opening day of Auto Expo.

Customers can visit the MGverse to get a real-time experience of the Auto Expo 2023. People who log on to the platform will be able to take a virtual tour of the expo and also be present, virtually, at the expo and at MG’s Pavilion.

According to MG, the MGverse aims to set a new standard for accessibility and inclusivity and expands the brands vision of ‘Enabling Exciting Experiences Every time’ into the virtual world of Metaverse. This 3D, virtual reality-based immersive can be experienced at https://mgverse.metadome.ai/metadome-metaverse-web/links/main/3348/index.html

The MGverse has been launched with an integrated ‘Explore & Creator’s center, a virtual experience zone with extended customer experience touchpoints, the MG Arena including an Avatar Shop, as well as other options, which enable customers and visitors to personalize, accessorize, build, and even buy their favourite MG vehicle in the Metaverse Itself.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “With the automotive buying journey moving online and new-age customers demanding digital products and brand experiences more than ever, MGverse, the first of its kind is creating a new era of immersive customer experiences. It is indeed a matter of pride, as we have made it possible through technology, the advantages of even greater human interactivity.”