Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen to reveal new brand logo, here’s what to expect!

Volkswagen is all set to reveal its new brand logo at Auto Expo 2020, which is set to open gates for the public next week. However, this is not the first time that the company will be unveiling this logo as the same was revealed at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show last year in September. At the biennial event, the company is set to make two major announcements – first, its SUV offensive and the new brand design. The company will be coming up with its new logo with the motto “New Volkswagen”. According to the company, the new Volkswagen logo has a presentation that is powerful, fresh, modern, positive and attractive. Moreover, it adds that its brand objective is to create a 360-degree customer experience that is intriguing and contemporary across all channels. Volkswagen's new logo and its visual language will be quite different from that projected by the company to date.

The new Volkswagen logo will be reduced to its essential elements and will get a new design that is flat and two-dimensional. The new brand design along with the logo will target high flexibility and are targeted for digital applications. According to the company, it will be clearer, modern, clearer and simple and the same would apply to the new brand signals like pictograms, typography, colors or layouts. Volkswagen also says that for the first time, the brand will have a female voice in the sound logo.

Commenting on this, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said that the new brand design marks the start of a new era for Volkswagen. He also said that globally, the brand has committed itself towards being carbon neutral by 2050. Over the last four years, the Volkswagen brand has taken bold decisions in almost all areas of its activities. He further added that this comprehensive rebranding is the logical consequence of the brand’s strategic reorientation. Now is the right time to make the new attitude of Volkswagen, visible to the outside world.