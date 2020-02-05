Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen showcases Crozz electric SUV concept: T-Roc, Tiguan all space bookings open!

Volkswagen India has revealed the Taigun SUV at Auto Expo 2020. This is not the first time that the Taigun has been revealed in India as a couple of days back, the same made its debut at the Volkswagen Group media night. The new model will be the first one to be made under Volkswagen 2.0 strategy. The Volkswagen Taigun will be launched in India India as a rivalling SUV to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Renault Captur.

The new model is underpinned by the new MQB A0 IN platform, however, the Taigun will be more spacious and comfortable compared to the T-Cross that is sold internationally. The newly unveiled Volkswagen Taigun will be among one of the four SUVs that the brand aims to launch in the next few years. Expected to draw power from a 1.0 litre TSI turbocharged engine, the Taigun is expected to hit Indian roads in 2021. The engine will be good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 113hp and 200Nm.

Apart from the unveil of the Volkswagen Taigun, the company has also revealed its new brand logo. With this, the company means not only a new logo but new dealership design layouts and leadership as well. The brand has also announced that it will be launching 4 SUVs in the next two years.

Apart from these SUVs, Volkswagen has also taken the wraps off the Crozz electric SUV concept. The same is based on the brand's MEB platform. Volkswagen Crozz was first showcased at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show as a prototype. Bookings for the Volkswagen T-Roc and Tiguan all space are now open which means that these two will be launched in India soon.

