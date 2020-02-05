Auto Expo 2020: Stunning Tata HBX SUV and Sierra Concept vehicles explained

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors had the largest pavilion with a total of 28 vehicles on display spread over 6000 square metres. However, among its entire line up of passenger models, SUVs, commercial vehicles with busses and trucks, the biggest unveils were the two smallest vehicles which made their global debut at the event. They include the Tata HBX SUV Concept and the revival of a name from the brand’s past with the new Sierra Concept.

Tata HBX SUV Concept

First unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019 Geneva Motor Show as the Tata H2X concept, Tata Motors has showcased a vehicle that is closer to production form, but although still as a concept. It is now called the Tata HBX SUV Concept and when it is finally launched in the Indian market, will take on rivals like the Renault Kwid and the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso as a micro SUV.

The final production model will be based on Tata ALFA Architecture modular platform that also underpins the new Altroz hatchback, although will be much smaller in proportions. The vehicle is expected to be powered by the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine borrowed from the Tigor and Tiago models which have just received its BS6 upgrade. The engine in those models is tuned to develop 86hp and 113Nm of torque. This engine is also offered with an AMT automatic gearbox alongside the 5-speed manual transmission. Tata is likely to offer the same at some stage once the production model is launched in India. The interior of the model is likely to follow Tata’s current design philosophy. It will feature the same steering wheels as the Altroz and use the same driver instrument cluster with the analogue speedometer flanked by a digital screen on the left. The HBX SUV Concept also features a touchscreen system which is likely to use Tata’s latest user interface.

Tata Sierra Concept

The second concept from Tata Motors that was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo is the Sierra Concept. People who are knowledgeable and probably old enough to remember, back in 1991, Tata Motors sold three-door SUV which was called the Tata Sierra. The vehicle was the predecessor to the Safari and was offered only as a four seater it had a first of its kind unique feature with large windows in the rear allowing for a more airy cabin.

The new Sierra Concept is said to continue on the same story which the old Sierra abandoned in 2000 once production of the model was stopped. Tata’s new Sierra Concept is currently said to be an electric model as of now when it reaches production. While Tata Motors has not provided a timeline for either of the concepts to reach production form, the Sierra is likely to be based on the ALFA Architecture. The vehicle is still in concept form and Tata Motors is strictly keeping their lips seals regarding their plans for the Sierra.