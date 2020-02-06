Auto Expo 2020: This year it’s either the SUVs or electric vehicles

The message from the carmakers at the Auto Expo 2020 is loud and clear — they will focus on either SUVs or electric cars (EVs), a trend that is already discernible. Manufacturers across the board, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra, have showcased a range of compact SUVs and EVs, many of which will be launched in the next two to three years.

Most of the companies indicated that the new vehicles would be 'connected in nature', more so with features where cars will listen and react to human commands — some of which are already present in India like Hyundai Venue and MG Hector. From billboards to platters, the theme of the ongoing biennial motor show is green vehicles, evident from the fact that there is not one manufacturer who does not have a range of EVs at their stalls. Lounges set up for VIPs and select media staff had the message in bold stating electric or hybrid vehicles are the future.

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the concept of a coupe SUV, which could be launched in an electrified SUV form. The country's largest carmaker subtly announced its stand to start moving slightly away from the traditional fuel vehicles while focusing more on green cars like CNG, hybrids and electric models. Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India announced an aggressive plan to sell one million green cars over the next few years under its 'mission green million'. With the launch of CNG in 2010 and Smart Hybrid in 2015, the company has cumulatively sold one million green vehicles so far.

In its stall Tata Motors had a new range of 12 passenger vehicles with a focus on connected and electric mobility. The Mumbai-based automaker unveiled its HBX SUV concept along with Sierra concept vehicle, which is an electric car. The company launched the BS-VI version of its SUV Harrier while unveiling a seven-seater SUV Gravitas. N Chandrasekaran, chairman at Tata Sons, said the Tata group had brought seven group companies together to build a sustainable mobility ecosystem with focus on electric, shared and connected vehicles. We plan to launch four electric cars over the next 18-24 months and will continue to invest in electric cars and cleaner technology,” Chandrasekaran said.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) launched the electric version of its existing model e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh, making it the most affordable electric car in India. The company has claimed a travel range of 150 km on a full charge. Besides, the company showcased a convertible SUV concept, Funster; e-XUV300 and atom electric quadricycle. Pawan Goenka, MD at M&M, said electric vehicles in India would primarily be driven by shared mobility and the company was targeting the segment first. “I believe in the next three-five years, the penetration of electric cars in the passenger vehicle segment will be close to 25%,” Goenka said.

The stress on SUVs stems from the fact that despite the slowdown in car sales for the past 17 consecutive months, demand for SUVs have remained robust. While passenger car sales during the April-December 2019 period fell 23% year-on-year (y-o-y), volumes of SUVs grew by around 6% y-o-y, as several new launches and higher return-value kept the consumers interested. SUVs account for over 25% of the total car sales, with average monthly volumes ranging between 85,000 and1 lakh units. In the last five years, yearly volumes of utility vehicles have grown 64%, from 5.8 lakh units in FY16 to 9.5 lakh units currently.

Among others, Kia Motors unveiled its upcoming SUV Sonnet and MG Motor showcased a range of 14 SUVs and electric cars, including a mass production model Marvel X. Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motors, which will launch its debut product in India this year, showcased 10 vehicles at the expo, including all-electric R1 sold in China under the Ora brand.

The company, which will sell vehicles under the Haval brand in India, had an extensive line up of SUVs at its stall with the management indicating that they will be launched with connected features. GWM plans to invest an estimated amount of $1 billion (approx Rs 7,000 crore) in India in a phased manner, covering manufacturing plant, vehicle research and development, production of power batteries and electric drives, vehicle and component manufacturing.

The aggressive launch plans come at a time when passenger vehicle industry is going through one of the worst slowdowns in two decades, with sales falling virtually every month since the second half of 2018