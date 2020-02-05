Auto Expo 2020: Tata showcase the HBX Concept and the Sierra Concept

The Tata HBX Concept has been unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo along with a surprise in the form of the Sierra estate concept. Alongside the Harrier, Tata Motors also showcased its rival for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso micro SUV which is called the Tata HBX which is based on the ALFA architecture. Additionally, Tata Motors has also showcased the Serra concept at its pavilion.

Tata Motors has showcased the BS6 compliant version of the Tata Harrier SUV. The Tata Harrier with the new upgrade has also received a new automatic transmission in the offering making the Harrier a more attractive option in the segment. While there is no petrol model on offer, the Harrier continues with the 2.0-lite turbo diesel engine which is now tuned to be BS6 compliant and generate 170hp and 350Nm of torque, but it now offers the option of a 6-speed automatic transmission sourced from Hyundai which will be sold alongside the 6-speed manual transmission already on offer. As standard, the Harrier will also come with ESP.

Additionally, Tata Motors has also introduced many features in the 2020 Harrier like the panoramic sunroof, an auto-dimming IRVM, 6-way powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support. A new colour scheme of Calypso Red has been introduced and is available with a black contrast roof. While these features would be offered in the top variant of the Harrier which is now the XZ+, the automatic transmission would be offered with the XMA, XZA and XZA+.

At the Tata pavilion, the automaker had 28 vehicles cumulatively on display. Among which was the Tata Gravitas 7-seat SUV which is based on the Omega architecture which it shared with the Harrier. Tata Also had the Altroz EV, Nexon EV its latest BS6 upgraded cars that include the Nexon, Altroz, Tiago and Tigor models. Another quirky model on display at the Tata pavilion is the Hexa Safari Edition. The Hexa Safari Edition features a matte army green paint scheme with more rugged off-roading styling