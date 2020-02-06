Auto Expo 2020: Renault showcases AMT variant of Triber, India launch in first quarter

Renault India, one of the few companies that saw sales growth in CY19 (88,869 units, 7.9% growth over CY18), showcased the automated-manual transmission (AMT) variant of the Triber sub-4 metre MPV at the event on Wednesday.

The company is also working towards entering the electric vehicle space, and is likely to launch its first electric car in the next two years. Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO & MD, Renault India Operations, said that its electric car would be an affordable mass-market product, with maximum localisation. The company showcased an electric car, the K-ZE (based on the small car Kwid platform), at the Auto Expo on Wednesday.

The Triber, launched in August-end, has sold 28,000 units in five months, and the AMT variant will be launched in H1 2020. “The Triber has offered an unmatched value proposition to customers looking at a sub-4 metre car,” added Mamillapalle. “The AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments, and we are happy to build on our portfolio with the Triber Easy-R AMT.” It will get the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that powers the current manual gearbox Triber. Renault India also announced it has expanded its network reach to more than 370 sales and 450 service touchpoints across India, and the firm aims to raise sales touchpoints to 500 by the end of this year.