Auto Expo 2020: Renault showcases 12 products- K-ZE, Zoe and a lot more!

Renault has had an expansive product display at the 2020 Auto Expo. The French carmaker has showcased 12 products at the event which commenced today. Apart from its current model portfolio, which includes the likes of Triber, Duster, Kwid and Captur, Renault also has a plethora of other vehicles on display.

Renault also has a dedicated "electric corner" at its pavilion as well. On display here is the KZ-E all-electric hatchback. The KZ-E is essentially the all-electric derivative of the Kwid hatchback. It has a range of 50 km and can charge from 0-80 per cent in a matter of 50 minutes. It is a feature-rich car and the KZ-E could be Renault's first all-electric offering in the Indian market.

Ahead of the Auto Expo, Renault has introduced BS6 compliant models of the Triber as well as the Kwid in India. The prices of the Triber BS6 increased on an average of Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000 depending upon the variant. On the other hand, the prices of the Kwid increased at by Rs 9,000 across the variant line-up. Both the 0.8-litre and the 1.0-litre petrol engines of the Kwid were updated to meet the new emission regulations.

Also on showcase is the Zoe electric hatchback. The French carmaker is going to launch the same in India in the near future. The Zoe 52 kWh battery pack. The electric motor onboard this EV is capable of churning out 134 hp along with 245 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 comes in 9.5 seconds with a top-speed of 140 km/h. The Zoe can be charged from 0-80 percent in a matter of 1 hour and 10 minutes. Renault has showcased the automatic variant of the Triber. Which will be launched during the second quarter.