Auto Expo 2020: New Hyundai Tucson with 8-speed automatic to go on sale soon

The Hyundai Tucson set the sales chart ablaze when it was launched in 2016. This was the third-generation model and now with the facelift, it is likely that Hyundai will repeat the success story. The facelifted Hyundai Tucson has been unveiled for our market and will go on sale soon. The vehicle is BS-VI compliant and comes with petrol as well as diesel engines. It may be said that the Tucson 2.0-litre diesel engine is the first BS-VI compliant higher capacity motor by Hyundai here. Bookings should start in a few days while the deliveries will likely begin soon.

The Hyundai Tucson facelift has got all-LED headlights but enclosed in nearly the same design as before. The DRLs have now been restyled to be more like L-shaped. You will also see that the grille is much more in sync with what we have seen before on the Xcent. Speaking of restyling, the alloy wheels are new and the tail too has been altered (takes a keen eye to notice it).

Inside, you will see that the touchscreen infotainment is more in sync with that of the Venue and features better graphics as well as touch response. The instrument cluster too has changed. There is still dual-zone climate control available and at the same time powered seats as well. While the sunroof and AWD were late additions to the Tucson earlier, this time, the company has ensured these are present from the onset. The Tucson facelift still is a 5-seater.

The Tucson facelift has a Nu petrol engine and a CRDi diesel motor. Both displace 2.0-litres. The petrol makes 151hp of power while the diesel produces 184hp. There is an 8-speed automatic now. There is also a manual with the petrol engine. Fuel efficiency has gone down a notch in both but then the refinement is claimed to have been improved. Hyundai has also tuned the suspension to be on the stiffer side but this doesn't take away the fact that the Tucson might still have a lovely ride quality.

Speaking of which, Automatic Traction Cornering Control is available and so is HTRAC 4WD. As far as new features are concerned, there is the wireless charger, Infinity sound system and an 8-way powered passenger seat.