Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors unveils Marvel X, Vision I Concept along with an MPV

MG Motors has unveiled a host of cars at the ongoing Auto Expo. The highlight of the event today is Marvel X. This is the production version of the Vision E concept which was showcased in 2017. This all-electric SUV is level 3 autonomous. Also on display is the Vision I Concept along with the E200 urban mobility vehicle.

MG Motors has also showcased the eMG6, which is a plug-in hybrid electric car. According to MG, this car promises a combined driving range of more than 700 km. MG has also showcased the MG3 premium hatchback at the event. If the same launches in India, it could stand as a rival to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20.

MG Motors is also going to showcase the Hector Plus, the seven-seater version of the Hector at the Expo. In addition to this, the company will also be unveiling the Gloster, a seven-seater SUV which will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner as well as the Ford Endeavour in India.

Interestingly, MG Motors has also showcased a medium-sized MPV i.e. the 360 M at the 2020 Auto Expo. In terms of dimensions, this 7-seater MPV is identical to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The company hasn't revealed any plans for launching the same in the Indian market as of yet. And is going to do the same depending upon the response that it receives from the attendees.

MG Motors has designed its pavilion to resemble that of a typical London street. Apart from these models, MG also has some classic cars on display like the MGA.

We will be bringing you a detailed coverage from of the 2020 Auto Expo throughout the day. Head to Express Drive's YouTube channel for all the latest video related to the event.