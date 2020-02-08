Auto Expo 2020: MG Motor’s full-size SUV is bigger than Fortuner, Endeavour

The Gloster (showcased at the Auto Expo on Friday), to be launched later this year, is the largest SUV made by MG Motor, and will compete with Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour SUVs; it is expected to be priced upwards of Rs 30 lakh. The Gloster is more than 5 metres in length—longer than even Toyota Land Cruiser 200—and it shares its design language with the Maxus D90 SUV (both Maxus Automotive and MG Motor are part of SAIC Motor of China). The cabin has a three-row seating arrangement.

While MG didn’t reveal engine specifications of the Gloster, it is expected to be available only in diesel—likely the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that was showcased at the Auto Guangzhou in China in November 2019.